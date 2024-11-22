A Rule of Thumb Can Save You Tons of Time

" " You probably use at least rule of thumb per day without even noticing. BartCo / Getty Images

Let's talk about an expression you've probably heard before: "rule of thumb." This phrase is a handy way of saying, "Here's a general guideline that works in most cases."

A rule of thumb isn't about precise measurements or hard-and-fast laws; instead, it's a practical, go-to method for figuring things out quickly. The phrase shows up all the time when people need a rough estimate or a basic principle to follow. From cooking to science to everyday life, these "thumb rules" help us simplify complex subjects.

But what does it really mean, and where did this phrase come from?