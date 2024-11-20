Where Does the Phrase 'Bear With Me' Come From?

What Does 'Bear With Me' Mean?

The intended meaning of this phrase is "be patient with me."

Grammar is a complex topic, and even native English speakers who are familiar with an expression can commonly confuse words when spelling it out in a sentence. Take bear and bare for example.

These words are homonyms (words with similar pronunciations but different meanings) and homophones (words with similar sounds but varying definitions). Even though they sound the same, the two sentences have distinct meanings.

The correct expression is "bear with me" because the verb "bear" means to stand, carry or endure. In this sense, you are asking someone to support you and endure waiting patiently.

The word "bare" means to uncover, expose or reveal — an appropriate request for a nudist couple's retreat, but an uncomfortable miscommunication in almost every other situation.