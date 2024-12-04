Rain Check: Meaning, Origins and Examples of the Idiom

By: Talon Homer  |  Dec 4, 2024
If you tell someone you're sorry you can't make it this time, you might also ask for a rain check, meaning you still want to make it happen at a later date. Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

Ever had plans that got canceled because of bad weather or a last-minute schedule change? If so, you might have been offered a rain check.

This phrase is a way to say, "Let's do this later" or, "Hold onto this as a promise for the future!" From baseball games to store sales, the rain check has become a common way to reschedule, and it all started with events that were literally rained out.

Today, people use "rain check" as a casual way to defer plans to a later date or extend an offer they can't fulfill right away. Whether it's an event that needs to be rescheduled or a sale item that's out of stock, offering a rain check has become a practical way to turn disappointment into a second chance.

Contents
  1. What Does 'Rain Check' Mean?
  2. Origins of the Term 'Rain Check'
  3. Examples of 'Rain Check' in Everyday Conversation

What Does 'Rain Check' Mean?

When someone says, "I'll take a rain check," they're asking to postpone a planned event or reschedule a commitment for a future date. It's like saying, "I can't make it now, but I'd love to do this later."

Rain checks are common in casual conversations as a polite way to defer an invitation or extend a promise to follow through at a later time.

A rain check is essentially a deferred extension or a document assuring the offer will still be good later on. In stores, rain checks can apply to sale items when the item runs out of stock, letting customers buy it at the same price once it's available.

For events, a rain check usually means the ticket stub is good for a later performance or date. This promise for future use turns what could have been a missed opportunity into something to look forward to.

Origins of the Term 'Rain Check'

The term originated in the world of American baseball.

Back in the late 19th century, if a baseball game was rained out or cancelled for other reasons, the event organizers would issue "rain checks" to ticket holders, making their ticket stub good for a later date.

This document assured them that they could return to a future game or the re-scheduled one without needing to buy another ticket. These rain checks became a convenient way to keep fans happy despite bad weather disrupting the scheduled event.

Expanding to Retail

Over time, the concept of a rain check expanded beyond sports to other events and even service offered at retail settings. Many stores started offering rain checks when sale items were unavailable, allowing customers to buy the item at the sale price on a later date.

Today, rain checks apply to any situation where something is postponed or deferred with the assurance it can be enjoyed at a later time.

Examples of 'Rain Check' in Everyday Conversation

The term "rain check" pops up in various situations, from social gatherings to shopping and beyond. Here are some examples of how you might hear it used in everyday conversation:

  1. Social invitations: If someone invites you to dinner and you're busy, you might say, "Can I take a rain check on that?" It's a friendly way to express interest without feeling pressured to commit at that moment.
  2. Concerts and events: Suppose an outdoor event or performance is canceled due to rain. The organizers may say, "Your ticket stub is good for the rescheduled event," essentially giving customers a rain check for a later performance.
  3. Shopping for sale items: Let's say a store has a great sale, but the item you want is sold out. If the store offered rain checks, you could still buy the item at the sale price once it's back in stock. This service offers the customer a future use of the sale price on the item they missed.

In each of these examples, rain checks act as a promise for a second chance, making a missed opportunity feel like an extension rather than a loss. So, the next time you need to reschedule or defer an invitation, remember that a rain check isn't just a "no" — it's a "not now, but soon!"

Now That's Interesting

A linguistically similar phrase to rain check is to "save up for a rainy day," meaning to put money aside inclement weather or other types of emergencies. For this reason, a savings account may also be called a "rainy day fund."

