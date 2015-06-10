How Star Wars Works

5 Questions for Star Wars Fans

Every Star Wars fan has favorite things they love about the galaxy far, far away. We conducted an informal poll at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim to find out what planets, tech and characters from the Star Wars universe are the most popular.

More Videos

Recent Videos

HSW Interviews: Presidential Assassinations with Bryan Young

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: Star Wars Celebration 2015

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: Bringing Fans Together

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: Convention Consumables

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: Fans in Costume

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: 5 Questions for Star Wars Fans

FIND OUT MORE