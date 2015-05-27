How Star Wars Works
Fandom and Charity
Star Wars: Force for Change and Unicef Kid Power teamed up at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim to show kids (and kids at heart) that they have the power to create meaningful change in the world while having fun.
Recent Videos
HSW Interviews: Presidential Assassinations with Bryan YoungFIND OUT MORE
How Star Wars Works: Star Wars Celebration 2015FIND OUT MORE
How Star Wars Works: Bringing Fans TogetherFIND OUT MORE
How Star Wars Works: Convention ConsumablesFIND OUT MORE
How Star Wars Works: Fans in CostumeFIND OUT MORE
How Star Wars Works: 5 Questions for Star Wars FansFIND OUT MORE