Zizians are often characterized by their unusual blend of lifestyles.

Imagine a group where computer games intersect with rigorous debates on gender identity and marriage licenses. As an offshoot of the rationalist community — inclusive of different genders and individuals with bachelor's degrees in fields like computer science — it seeks to challenge conventional norms.

The group gets its name from Ziz LaSota, a transgender woman who has written extensively on the purported existential threat of artificial intelligence. While not the group's recognized leader, LaSota does seem to inhabit space on a Venn diagram where the other members, especially those in serious legal trouble, all intersect.

Whether or not a true cult, the Zizian's unconventional approach has occasionally placed them under scrutiny by authorities, including homeland security and various county sheriff's offices. After various violent incidents, they have become recognized as a dangerous fringe group.