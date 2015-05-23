How Star Wars Works
The Art of Rancho Obi-Wan featuring Steve Sansweet
Steve Sansweet gave our crew a guided tour of the amazing displays he brought to Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. From paintings to plushies, the Rancho Obi-Wan booth was stuffed with original creations.
Recent Videos
HSW Interviews: Presidential Assassinations with Bryan YoungFIND OUT MORE
How Star Wars Works: Star Wars Celebration 2015FIND OUT MORE
How Star Wars Works: Bringing Fans TogetherFIND OUT MORE
How Star Wars Works: Convention ConsumablesFIND OUT MORE
How Star Wars Works: Fans in CostumeFIND OUT MORE
How Star Wars Works: 5 Questions for Star Wars FansFIND OUT MORE