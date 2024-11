" " There's a lot more meaning to a nation's flag than the color of the fabric. Manuel Augusto Moreno / Getty Images

Flags are more than just colors on cloth; they're symbols that represent a nation's identity, history and values. A green and white flag can mean very different things, depending on the country.

Typically these two colors stand for peace, prosperity and unity, especially in countries that emphasize purity, growth or natural beauty. With green often symbolizing land and renewal and white representing peace or purity, these flags capture the spirit of the nations they represent.