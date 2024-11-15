Every White Flag With a Red Cross We Could Find (and Then Some)

1. England

The national flag of England displays a bold red cross on a white background. The design comes from Saint George's Cross, which dates back to the early Middle Ages.

As England's patron saint, Saint George represents bravery and the fight for justice, ideals that have become synonymous with the English spirit. This emblem is also incorporated into the Union Jack, uniting British flags under one overarching design and symbolizing the historical union of nations.

2. Georgia

Georgia's flag, also known as the Five Cross Flag, features a central red cross with smaller red crosses in each white quadrant. The red cross symbolizes Saint George, the patron saint of Georgia, whose courage and strength have long inspired the nation.

This red cross flag is a proud emblem of Georgia's Christian heritage and national identity, often displayed during celebrations and official events.

3. Tonga

The flag of Tonga has a red cross in the upper left corner on a white background, with the remaining space colored red.

This flag is unique among the Pacific islands and represents Tonga's strong Christian heritage, with the red cross emblem symbolizing faith and sacrifice. The red background highlights the importance of these values to the Tongan people and their culture.