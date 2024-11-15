Every White Flag With a Red Cross We Could Find (and Then Some)

Flags aren't just colorful pieces of fabric waving in the wind; they're symbols, each one packed with history, identity and meaning. Today, we're exploring a striking type of flag seen across the globe: the white flag with a red cross. (We'll also take a look at flags that display the inverse: a white cross on a red background).
This simple design can represent different nations, beliefs or historical figures — like Saint George, who's been an icon of bravery and valor since medieval times.
The national flag of England displays a bold red cross on a white background. The design comes from Saint George's Cross, which dates back to the early Middle Ages.
As England's patron saint, Saint George represents bravery and the fight for justice, ideals that have become synonymous with the English spirit. This emblem is also incorporated into the Union Jack, uniting British flags under one overarching design and symbolizing the historical union of nations.
2. Georgia
Georgia's flag, also known as the Five Cross Flag, features a central red cross with smaller red crosses in each white quadrant. The red cross symbolizes Saint George, the patron saint of Georgia, whose courage and strength have long inspired the nation.
This red cross flag is a proud emblem of Georgia's Christian heritage and national identity, often displayed during celebrations and official events.
3. Tonga
The flag of Tonga has a red cross in the upper left corner on a white background, with the remaining space colored red.
This flag is unique among the Pacific islands and represents Tonga's strong Christian heritage, with the red cross emblem symbolizing faith and sacrifice. The red background highlights the importance of these values to the Tongan people and their culture.
2 Red Flags With a White Cross
1. Switzerland
The Swiss national flag flips the typical color scheme with a white cross on a red flag background. A square flag, it symbolizes Switzerland's commitment to peace, neutrality and humanitarianism — values the Swiss hold dear.
The Swiss flag, with its cross emblem, became so iconic it even inspired the International Red Cross (which flips the color scheme), an organization born in Switzerland that carries forward these ideals.
2. Denmark
Denmark's national flag, known as the Dannebrog, is the oldest continuously used flag design in the world, featuring a white cross on a red background.
The design is what's called a Nordic Cross, meaning the cross extends to the edges of the flag, and the center is offset, closer to the hoist side (where it attaches to the flagpole).
Legend has it that this red flag fell from the sky during a battle, turning the tide for the Danish forces. The Dannebrog is a symbol of national pride and resilience, proudly flown at official buildings and on special occasions across Denmark.
4 Other Similar Flags
1. The United Kingdom
While not over a completely white background, the flag of the United Kingdom combines St. George's cross, a diagonal white cross (the technical term for this is a saltire) on a blue background for Scotland and a red saltire over a white field, which is the flag of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.
Thus, it symbolizes the union of England, Ireland and Scotland.
2. Great Britain
Very similar in design to the United Kingdom flag, Great Britain's flag also called the Union Flag or the Union Jack (somewhat confusingly, this is also the term often used for the UK flag), is just like the flag of the United Kingdom, minus the diagonal red cross of St. Andrew.
Essentially, it combines the England flag with the Scotland flag.
3. Alabama
In the United States, each state has its own flag. The state flag of Alabama features a red cross on a white background, but it's diagonal (that's a saltire, remember). This is also based on St. Andrews Cross, and was used as a battle flag in the American Civil War.
4. Genoa
Genoa's flag, also featuring St George's Cross, is a red cross on a white background. Although Genoa isn't an independent nation today, this red on white cross flag remains a significant historical emblem of the Italian city's identity.
Interestingly, the English crown historically paid a tribute to Genoa to use this flag for their ships, making it a recognized symbol even beyond Italian borders.
Now That's Interesting
As you've likely noticed, many of these flags are derived from St. George's Cross. But who was Saint George? Well, he was an early Christian martyr who later became sainted. As the official "military saint," his emblem has been incorporated into several flags, especially due to its association with armed conflicts and military success. He's also the subject of the story of St. George and the dragon. During the Reformation, the flag bearing St. George's Cross was the only saint's flag permitted to be flown, and was used widely in the armed forces fighting for England, including the Royal Navy.
