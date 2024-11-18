Which Red Flag With a Yellow Star Is That?

As is the case with many nations, Vietnam has endured several different phases over the course of its history. Here, we look at two flags that have represented parts of the country over the years.

Present-day Vietnam

" " Vietnam flag. Manuel Augusto Moreno / Getty Images

The flag of Vietnam, known as the Vietnamese national flag or the National Flag of the Vietnamese Socialist Republic, is a red background with a central yellow star.

The red represents revolution and the sacrifices of the Vietnamese people, while the single gold star symbolizes unity among the country's workers, peasants, soldiers, intellectuals and youth.

The Vietnam flag has a rich history, symbolizing Vietnam's journey toward independence and national construction, first for North Vietnam and later as the unified flag after the Vietnam War.

Former South Vietnam (National Liberation Front)

" " Viet Cong flag. ak_phuong / Getty Images

During the Vietnam War, the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam, also known as the Viet Cong, used a flag with a red and blue background and a central yellow star.

The red symbolized the revolutionary spirit of the movement, while the blue sky and yellow star represented the hope for independence and unity.

Flown in Southern Vietnam during the hostilities, including the invasion by U.S. forces, these Vietnamese flags eventually fell out of use after the end of the Vietnam War, as the whole country came to be unified under today's Vietnamese flag.