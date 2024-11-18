29 Countries With a Red-White-Blue Flag Color Combinations

1. Czech Republic

" " Czech Republic flag. SimpleImages / Getty Images

The flag of the Czech Republic consists of two horizontal bands of white and red, with a blue isosceles triangle extending from the hoist side.

The white and red colors are traditional Pan-Slavic symbols, representing the country's Slavic heritage and the historical connection to other Slavic nations. The blue triangle symbolizes loyalty.

2. France

" " France flag. SimpleImages / Getty Images

The flag of France, known as the tricolore, consists of three vertical stripes of equal width. The blue represents the people of Paris and the revolutionary spirit, while the red symbolizes the blood of those who fought for liberty during the French Revolution. The white stripe, historically associated with the monarchy, represents the nation's commitment to unity.

The flag as a whole embodies the principles of the French Republic: liberty, equality and fraternity.

3. Iceland

" " Iceland flag. visual7 / Getty Images

On the flag of Iceland, blue represents the country's mountains and the ocean that surrounds it, while the red symbolizes the volcanic fire that is a significant feature of Iceland's landscape.

The white cross stands for ice and the country's glaciers; together, the colors represent the contrast between Iceland's natural elements of fire, ice and sea.

4. Luxembourg

" " Luxembourg flag. Elizabeth Fernandez / Getty Images

The flag of Luxembourg consists of three horizontal stripes. The colors are derived from the historic flag of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with the red symbolizing the nation's strength, the white representing peace, and the blue signifying loyalty and justice.

5. Netherlands

" " Netherlands flag. Manuel Augusto Moreno / Getty Images

The Dutch flag, the first to be designed with red, white and blue colors, set a precedent for many other nations, including the French flag, which was influenced by the horizontally striped design.

The flag of the Netherlands consists of three horizontal stripes: red at the top, white in the middle and blue at the bottom. The red symbolizes courage and strength, the white represents peace and honesty, and the blue stands for loyalty and justice.

This tricolor design has been in use since the 17th century, reflecting the country's history as a maritime power and its commitment to liberty and democracy.

6. Norway

" " Norway flag. SimpleImages / Getty Images

The flag of Norway features a red field with a blue cross outlined in white, with the vertical part of the cross shifted towards the hoist side. The design is a variation of the Scandinavian cross, symbolizing Norway's historical and cultural connections with other Nordic countries.

The red, blue and white colors represent the nation's loyalty and freedom, with the colors also reflecting Norway's ties to the broader Scandinavian heritage.

7. Serbia

" " Serbia flag. Magnilion / Getty Images

The Serbian flag's colors are traditional Pan-Slavic colors, symbolizing the nation's Slavic heritage, with red representing the bloodshed for freedom, blue for the sky and white for peace.

On the left side, near the hoist, is the Serbian coat of arms, which features a double-headed eagle, symbolizing sovereignty and the nation's historical ties to the Byzantine Empire.

8. Slovakia

" " Slovakia flag. Manuel Augusto Moreno / Getty Images

The red, white and blue colors represent Slovakia's Slavic roots, with red symbolizing valor, blue representing vigilance and white standing for peace.

On the left side of the flag, within the white stripe, is the national coat of arms, which features a double-cross on a blue shield, symbolizing the country's Christian heritage and its historical connections to the Kingdom of Hungary.

9. Slovenia

" " Slovenia flag. SimpleImages / Getty Images

In the upper left corner, the flag includes Slovenia's coat of arms, which depicts a blue shield with a white, two-towered castle and Mount Triglav, the highest peak in the country, representing Slovenia's natural and cultural identity.

The white symbolizes peace and honesty, the blue stands for loyalty and truth, and the red represents courage and valor.

10. United Kingdom

" " United Kingdom flag. SimpleImages / Getty Images

OK, to be fair, the United Kingdom isn't a country; it includes the countries of England, Scotland, Wales Northern Ireland. But we'd be remiss to leave the U.K. flag off this list as it's become an iconic symbol of the U.K.'s global influence.

The flag of the United Kingdom, commonly known as the Union Jack, is a combination of three crosses: the red Cross of St. George (representing England), the white saltire of St. Andrew (representing Scotland) and the red Saltire of St. Patrick (representing Northern Ireland).

The design symbolizes the union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland under one monarchy, with the various patron saints integrated into a unified emblem. The flag's blue field represents the unity and loyalty of the British people.