Which Places Have a Blue and Yellow Flag? There Are at Least 8

1. Ukraine

" " Ukraine flag. Elizabeth Fernandez / Getty Images

The Ukrainian flag is one of the more recognizable blue and yellow flags. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, many around the world who supported Ukrainian resistance used the horizontal stripes of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity with the country.

This blue and yellow bicolor flag is simple in design, made of two horizontal stripes. The bright blue stripe on top represents the sky — a theme you'll see several times on this list — and the bottom bright yellow stripe represents the wheat fields.

According to Ukraine's official website, the combination of blue and yellow goes back to the 13th century. During the reign of Prince Danylo Romanovych, the coat of arms of the city of Lviv featured a golden lion on a blue background. Lviv's city council still uses this symbol today.

2. Sweden

" " Sweden flag. Zoonar/A.Mijatovic / Getty Images/Zoonar RF

The Swedish blue and yellow flag features a Scandinavian or Nordic bright yellow cross on top of a blue background.

Sweden's national flag is said to be inspired by the Danish flag, which has the same design but with a white cross on a red background.

Sweden's use of its traditional blue and yellow colors dates back to the 14th century. The state coat of arms is a blue shield with three golden crowns, and the Folkung dynasty used a shield with a gold lion on top of a background of blue and wavy diagonal stripes.

3. Kazakhstan

" " Kazakhstan flag. Magnilion / Getty Images

Kazakhstan's light blue and yellow national flag features yellow imagery on top of a turquoise-blue background. In the center is a yellow sun over a yellow eagle, and on the left side, there's a vertical band with national ornamentation patterns.

According to Kazakhstan's official website, the blue-sky color symbolizes honesty, fidelity and integrity, but it also has a deeper meaning, because ancient Turkic people worship the sky as their god. The golden sun symbolizes wealth, abundance, life and energy.

4. Palau

" " Palau flag. BojanMirkovic / Getty Images

The light blue and yellow flag of Palau features a bright blue background with a yellow circle slightly off-center to the left.

This official flag was adopted in 1981, when Palau split from the Pacific Islands and was proclaimed a republic. According to Palau government website, the blue symbolizes the Pacific Ocean, and the circle symbolizes the full moon.