13 Countries With Green-White-Red Flags

What Do Green, White and Red Represent in Flags?

Green, white, and red flags feature two of the most represented flag colors (red and white). While not every flag with this mix of colors has the same meaning, this is what green, white and red typically stand for in the in flags around the world.

Green in Flags

Green represents nature, fertility and the earth. It's a common color found in the flags of Muslim-majority countries, such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Iran.

White in Flags

White symbolizes peace and innocence. It can also mean surrender. Countries that have white in their flags include Monaco and Uruguay.

Red in Flags

Red represents revolution and blood. Monaco's, Tonga's and Greenland's flags prominently feature the color red.