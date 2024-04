" " Practicing kindness isn't just good for the recipient; it's good for your health. Dmitry Demidovich / Shutterstock

Kindness is always a good idea. As Aesop said, "No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted."

Inviting the concept into into your life with things like kindness quotes opens the door to increased positivity, better connections with others and improved wellness for yourself.

If you want to add more kindness to your life, you don't have to go for big deeds. You can say a kind word to a friend or pay for a stranger's coffee.