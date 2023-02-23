Is Sleeping in Separate Beds a Relationship Buster?

Don't prematurely lament the possible future loss of your bedmate, as it's a fairly rare practice. In fact, Sleep Foundation estimates that less than 2 percent of adults are in a sleep divorce situation. Still, for those people in such a situation, it's pretty significant. Here are some of the reasons why people choose to sleep separately:

Snoring

Having a partner who snores is extremely likely to affect the quality of one's sleep, per a 2012 survey by Sleep Foundation. In fact, 47 percent of female respondents said that snoring makes a "big impact," compared with 26 percent of men. According to Psychology Today, "Snoring can put great strain on relationships. A snoring problem often creates not only tiredness but also frustration and resentment between couples. It can interfere with sexual and emotional intimacy, and can push couples to sleep in separate bedrooms."

Partner Movement

Some people barely move throughout the night, whereas others bounce around all over the place. For light sleepers, this can be a major obstacle that's tough to ignore. People who hog the covers also are unenjoyable to sleep next to (although some couples solve this problem by each having their own set of covers).

Different Schedules

Couples who keep dramatically different schedules may also choose to sleep in separate rooms. This prevents one partner from waking the other partner up at inopportune times, helping them to get the recommended amount of sleep each night.

The Needs of Children or Pets

Often, kids like to snuggle up to a parent to sleep, but three is typically a crowd in a sleep situation. As a result, some parents add a bed to their bedroom, or just sleep in a different room with a child. Similarly, some pet parents love to have dogs or cats to slumber next to, while their partner can't abide the extra weight, body heat or dander.

" " Something coming between you? Preferences about animals and kids sleeping in bed with you may cause problems if not resolved. VAKS-Stock Agency/Shutterstock

Insomnia

No small number of people suffer from insomnia, or the inability to get to and/or stay asleep. Chronic insomnia disorder due to stress or other factors affects 10 to 15 percent of the American population while varying levels of insomnia symptoms impact 33 to 50 percent of people. Obviously, anyone who tosses or turns or gets up and down all night is going to disturb the sleep of their partner.

Disagreements Over Bedroom Details

Some people can't get to sleep unless the bedroom is very cold, and others prefer to be toasty. Others need a ceiling fan or television on in the background to achieve sleep. If the partner has opposite needs, this can cause an insurmountable problem.

Relationship Issues

The old trope of sending a partner to sleep on the couch after a fight isn't that far from the truth. In fact, 25.8 percent of people who sleep separately report that it's because of "relationship issues."