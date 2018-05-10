Famous Mothers Quiz

69

According to records kept by the Monastery of Nikolsk, the wife of a Russian peasant gave birth to 69 children over a span of 27 pregnancies (4 sets of quadruplets, 7 sets of triplets and 16 pairs of twins). Incredibly for the time period (1725 - 1765), only two of the babies didn't survive infancy. This claim has been disputed by some, but remains the Guinness record-holder, with some experts pointing out that the mother could have been genetically inclined to hyper-ovulate.