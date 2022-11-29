What Are the 10 Largest Cities in the World by Population?

" " Tokyo, a city of over 37 million people, is the largest city in the world by population, even though its growth has slowed in recent years. Perati Komson/Shutterstock

The world's population has reached another milestone. There are now an estimated 8 billion people inhabiting this Big Blue Marble and that's with our global population growing at its slowest rate since 1950. The majority of the world's population — 56.2 percent — live in an urban area, and by 2030 that number is expected to increase to 70 percent of the world's population.

Among these ever more populous urban environments are "megacities," the most populated cities in the world. According to the United Nations, a megacity has a population of 10 million or more. Currently, there are fewer than 37 megacities in the world, with that number expected to rise to 41 by the year 2030.

So, here are the largest cities in the world by population, according to WorldAtlas, from Tokyo, the largest, to another Japanese city, Osaka, the 10th-largest: