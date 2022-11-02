Sacred Pipes Mean Way More Than Peace for Native Americans

" " The bowl of this Dakota (Eastern Sioux) catlinite is made of red pipestone, while the mouthpiece is made of wood, porcupine quills and wrapped with ribbon. Smithsonian Institution National Museum of the American Indian

When and how pipes are smoked are unique to each tribe as well as each individual. So are the pipes themselves. In their most basic form, they are made up of wooden stems and separate L- or T-shaped bowls carved from stone, shale, limestone, bone, pottery or other materials.

Most commonly, the bowls are made from pipestone. This type of stone is found across the United States in different colors — black, white, yellow, green and blue. But the pipestone that holds the most significance and history is the red pipestone found at the Pipestone National Monument in the southwest corner of Minnesota, Drapeau says. It's considered sacred by many nations of Indigenous peoples.

"We still have Native Americans from all over the country making the journey here to put in the physical labor just to get the stone," she says. Red pipestone, known as catlinite, is an iron-rich, soft argillite or claystone found between hard layers of Sioux quartzite.

The wooden stems of pipes are usually made of alder or ash and are sometimes decorated with quill, beadwork and/or feathers, but some are plain. These pipes are often filled with an herb mixture, typically the dried bark of a red oyster dogwood tree. Some tribes use tobacco, prairie plants or a ground-covering shrub called kinnikinnick. Like pipe smoking itself, the substance smoked is a personal preference. And no, tribes don't use pipes to smoke marijuana.

According to interviews with Native Americans by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, ceremonial pipes and stems should not be joined together when on display in museums because the joining of the two signifies the beginning of a ceremony.

And if you're wondering whether Native Americans still use ceremonial pipes the answer is yes. While these pipes have played an important role in Native American culture for more than 5,000 years, they are still used to connect Indigenous people to their Creator.

"People like to refer to Native Americans in the past tense and leave that narrative behind," Drapeau says. "But we're still here and we're still practicing our traditional ways and we always will."

Now That's Interesting In June 2022, a 26.5-inch (67.3-centimeter) long, twisted stemmed catlinite pipe believed to be owned by Lakota Chief Sitting Bull sold at auction for an impressive $125,000. It was sold alongside a photo showing the chief holding a similar-looking pipe.