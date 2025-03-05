The Spiritual Meaning of Easter Outweighs Christmas for Some

By: Mack Hayden  |  Mar 5, 2025
Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon of spring. Manuel Breva Colmeiro / Getty Images

Easter is one of the most significant holidays in the Christian calendar, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ and affirming the promise of eternal life. As Christians celebrate Easter, they reflect on Christ's triumph over death and sin, a central message of the Christian gospel that has shaped faith for centuries.

As such, the spiritual meaning of Easter may hold even more value to Christians than that of Christmas.

Advertisement

Beyond its Christian meaning, Easter is also a time of joy and renewal, coinciding with the arrival of spring in many parts of the world. It symbolizes new beginnings, a powerful metaphor for the story of Jesus Christ's resurrection and the hope it brought his followers.

Contents
  1. Origins of Easter
  2. How Easter Was Originally Celebrated
  3. Traditional Symbols of Easter
  4. How the Easter Bunny Entered the Picture
  5. How People Around the World Celebrate Easter

Origins of Easter

Easter has both a distinctly Christian background and connections to earlier pagan traditions. The holiday, as we know it today, began with Jewish Christians commemorating Easter Sunday, aligning it with Passover, as the resurrection affirms Jesus fulfilling ancient prophecies.

Over time, Easter became a central celebration in Christianity, distinct from its Jewish roots but still emphasizing renewal and salvation.

Advertisement

Still, our contemporary celebrations of Easter also borrow plenty of traditions from paganism. The word Easter actually descends from the Anglo-Saxon goddess Eostre, who symbolized fertility and spring.

The pagan festival of spring influenced some Easter traditions as early European converts to Christianity blended their existing customs with the new faith. This merging of traditions helped Easter take on broader cultural significance while maintaining its spiritual core.

Advertisement

How Easter Was Originally Celebrated

Early Easter celebrations were solemn and centered on reflection, prayer and fasting. Jewish Christians observed it in connection with Passover, marking Jesus Christ's resurrection as the ultimate fulfillment of God's promises.

As Christianity spread, Pope Gregory XIII and other church leaders formalized Easter's place in the liturgical year. Easter now falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon of spring, ensuring that it remains a movable feast tied to natural cycles.

Advertisement

Traditional Symbols of Easter

Many symbols associated with Easter hold deep spiritual significance. Easter lilies, for example, represent purity and renewal, often displayed in churches as a sign of Christ’s victory over death.

Other symbols, such as the Easter egg, have connections to both Christian and pre-Christian traditions. The egg is a powerful image of new life, aligning with the resurrection story and the themes of rebirth celebrated during Easter.

Advertisement

How the Easter Bunny Entered the Picture

The Easter Bunny is one of the most well-known secular symbols of Easter, with origins linked to ancient fertility traditions. Rabbits, known for their prolific reproduction, were associated with renewal and new beginnings, making them a fitting addition to springtime festivities.

German immigrants brought the Easter Bunny tradition to America in the 18th century, where it became popular through Easter egg hunts and gift-giving customs. Today, the Easter Bunny remains a beloved figure, especially for children who eagerly anticipate Easter morning surprises.

Advertisement

How People Around the World Celebrate Easter

Easter is observed in diverse ways across the globe, reflecting cultural traditions and religious significance. In many Western nations, Easter Sunday is marked with church services, feasts and family gatherings, while activities like Easter egg hunts bring joy to children.

In some Eastern Orthodox traditions, Easter is celebrated with midnight processions and feasts, emphasizing Jesus Christ's resurrection as the culmination of Holy Week. In Latin America, elaborate processions and passion plays depict Christ's journey, adding deep cultural expression to the sacred holiday.

Advertisement

While Easter's expressions may vary worldwide, its message of renewal, hope and faith remains constant, drawing millions together in celebration of Jesus Christ's triumph over death.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Advertisement

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...