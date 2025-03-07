187 Goddess Names From Greek, Hindu, and Hawaiian Traditions

Greek mythology is brimming with goddesses who governed different aspects of existence, from love to war and wisdom. Many
Greek goddess names remain popular today. 1. Amphitrite
Goddess of the sea and wife of Poseidon.
2. Ananke
Primordial goddess of necessity and fate.
3. Aphrodite
Goddess of love and beauty.
4. Artemis
Goddess of the moon and the hunt.
5. Asteria
Goddess of falling stars and nocturnal divination.
6. Athena
Goddess of wisdom and warfare.
7. Atropos
One of the Moirai (Fates), cutter of life's thread.
8. Calliope
Muse of epic poetry.
9. Charis
One of the Charites (Graces), goddess of charm and grace.
10. Chloris
Goddess of flowers and nature.
11. Clio
Muse of history.
12. Cybele
Phrygian mother goddess later adopted into Greek mythology.
13. Demeter
Goddess of agriculture and the harvest.
14. Dione
An early mother goddess, sometimes associated with Aphrodite.
15. Eileithyia
Goddess of childbirth and midwifery.
16. Eos
Goddess of the dawn.
17. Eris
Goddess of strife and discord.
18. Galene
Goddess of calm seas.
19. Gaia
Primordial mother of the Titans, often thought of as an earth goddess.
20. Harmonia
Goddess of harmony and concord.
21. Hebe
Goddess of youth and cupbearer of the gods.
22. Hecate
Goddess of magic and witchcraft.
23. Hecuba
Legendary queen of Troy, sometimes deified.
24. Hemera
Goddess of the day.
25. Hera
Queen of the gods, goddess of marriage and childbirth.
26. Hesperides
Nymphs of the evening and golden light of sunset.
27. Hestia
Goddess of the hearth and the sacred flame.
28. Keres
Spirits of doom and violent death.
29. Klotho
One of the Moirai (Fates), spinner of life's thread.
30. Lachesis
One of the Moirai (Fates), measurer of life's thread.
31. Leto
Titaness and mother of Apollo and Artemis.
32. Maia
Goddess of growth and mother of Hermes.
33. Melia
Goddess of honey and nymph of sacred trees.
34. Melpomene
Muse of tragedy.
35. Metis
Goddess of wisdom and deep thought.
36. Mnemosyne
Titaness of memory and mother of the Muses.
37. Nemesis
Goddess of retribution and vengeance.
38. Nike
Goddess of victory.
39. Nyx
Primordial goddess of the night.
40. Pasithea
Goddess of relaxation and hallucinogens.
41. Peitho
Goddess of persuasion and seduction.
42. Persephone
Queen of the underworld and goddess of spring.
43. Polyhymnia
Muse of sacred poetry.
44. Rhea
Titaness, mother of the Olympian gods.
45. Selene
Goddess of the moon.
46. Styx
Goddess of the river Styx and oaths sworn by the gods.
47. Thalia
Muse of comedy and idyllic poetry.
48. Themis
Goddess of divine law and order.
49. Tyche
Goddess of fortune and luck.
50. Urania
Muse of astronomy.