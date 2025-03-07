187 Goddess Names From Greek, Hindu, and Hawaiian Traditions

Taking inspiration from goddess names for your baby can lend a feeling of deep meaning. Throughout history, cultures around the world have worshipped powerful female deities who ruled over aspects of life such as love, wisdom, war and fertility. Many of these names have stood the test of time, appearing in epic poetry, sacred texts and legends.

Here, we've created a reference guide to names from various mythologies, spanning Greek, Roman, Norse, Celtic, Hindu, Egyptian, Slavic and Hawaiian traditions.

Whether seeking a name associated with the sacred flame, eternal youth or the goddess of the moon, this list provides a wide selection of names with powerful legacies.

50 Greek Goddess Names

Greek mythology is brimming with goddesses who governed different aspects of existence, from love to war and wisdom. Many Greek goddess names remain popular today.

1. Amphitrite

Goddess of the sea and wife of Poseidon.

2. Ananke

Primordial goddess of necessity and fate.

3. Aphrodite

Aphrodite
Aphrodite.
Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Goddess of love and beauty.

4. Artemis

Artemis
Artemis.
Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Goddess of the moon and the hunt.

5. Asteria

Goddess of falling stars and nocturnal divination.

6. Athena

Athena
Athena.
Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Goddess of wisdom and warfare.

7. Atropos

One of the Moirai (Fates), cutter of life's thread.

8. Calliope

Muse of epic poetry.

9. Charis

One of the Charites (Graces), goddess of charm and grace.

10. Chloris

Goddess of flowers and nature.

11. Clio

Muse of history.

12. Cybele

Phrygian mother goddess later adopted into Greek mythology.

13. Demeter

Demeter
Demeter.
Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Goddess of agriculture and the harvest.

14. Dione

An early mother goddess, sometimes associated with Aphrodite.

15. Eileithyia

Goddess of childbirth and midwifery.

16. Eos

Goddess of the dawn.

17. Eris

Goddess of strife and discord.

18. Galene

Goddess of calm seas.

19. Gaia

Gaia
Gaia.
Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Primordial mother of the Titans, often thought of as an earth goddess.

20. Harmonia

Goddess of harmony and concord.

21. Hebe

Goddess of youth and cupbearer of the gods.

22. Hecate

Hecate
Hecate.
Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Goddess of magic and witchcraft.

23. Hecuba

Legendary queen of Troy, sometimes deified.

24. Hemera

Goddess of the day.

25. Hera

Hera
Hera.
Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Queen of the gods, goddess of marriage and childbirth.

26. Hesperides

Nymphs of the evening and golden light of sunset.

27. Hestia

Hestia
Hestia.
Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Goddess of the hearth and the sacred flame.

28. Keres

Spirits of doom and violent death.

29. Klotho

One of the Moirai (Fates), spinner of life's thread.

30. Lachesis

One of the Moirai (Fates), measurer of life's thread.

31. Leto

Titaness and mother of Apollo and Artemis.

32. Maia

Goddess of growth and mother of Hermes.

33. Melia

Goddess of honey and nymph of sacred trees.

34. Melpomene

Muse of tragedy.

35. Metis

Goddess of wisdom and deep thought.

36. Mnemosyne

Titaness of memory and mother of the Muses.

37. Nemesis

Goddess of retribution and vengeance.

38. Nike

Goddess of victory.

39. Nyx

Primordial goddess of the night.

40. Pasithea

Goddess of relaxation and hallucinogens.

41. Peitho

Goddess of persuasion and seduction.

42. Persephone

Persephone
Persephone.
Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Queen of the underworld and goddess of spring.

43. Polyhymnia

Muse of sacred poetry.

44. Rhea

Titaness, mother of the Olympian gods.

45. Selene

Goddess of the moon.

46. Styx

Goddess of the river Styx and oaths sworn by the gods.

47. Thalia

Muse of comedy and idyllic poetry.

48. Themis

Goddess of divine law and order.

49. Tyche

Goddess of fortune and luck.

50. Urania

Muse of astronomy.

30 Roman Goddess Names

The Roman goddess names share many similarities with their Greek counterparts, often derived from the Latin word for their domain.

1. Aurora

Goddess of the dawn.

2. Bellona

Goddess of war.

3. Ceres

Goddess of agriculture and fertility.

4. Concordia

Goddess of harmony and peace.

5. Diana

Goddess of the moon, hunting and childbirth.

6. Fauna

Goddess of fertility, wildlife and prophecy.

7. Fides

Goddess of trust and good faith.

8. Flora

Goddess of flowers and spring.

9. Fortuna

Goddess of luck and fortune.

10. Juno

Queen of the gods, protector of marriage and women.

11. Justitia

Goddess of justice.

12. Larunda

Goddess of communication and the household spirits.

13. Libertas

Goddess of liberty and freedom.

14. Luna

Goddess of the moon.

15. Maia

Goddess of growth and motherhood.

16. Minerva

Goddess of wisdom and strategy.

17. Nox

Goddess of the night.

18. Ops

Goddess of fertility and abundance.

19. Pax

Goddess of peace.

20. Pomona

Goddess of fruit trees and orchards.

21. Proserpina

Queen of the underworld and goddess of springtime.

22. Salus

Goddess of health and well-being.

23. Spes

Goddess of hope.

24. Tellus

Goddess of the earth.

25. Trivia

Goddess of crossroads and magic.

26. Venus

Goddess of love and beauty.

27. Veritas

Goddess of truth.

28. Vesta

Goddess of the hearth and sacred flame.

29. Victoria

Goddess of victory.

30. Voluptas

Goddess of pleasure and delight.

19 Norse Goddess Names

Norse mythology features strong and powerful goddesses who played key roles in fate, war and protection.

1. Eir

Goddess of healing.

2. Freyja

Freya
Freyja.
Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Goddess of love, fertility and war.

3. Frigg

Frigg
Frigg.
Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Queen of the gods, associated with motherhood.

4. Gefjon

Goddess of agriculture and plowing.

5. Gná

Messenger goddess who travels through the sky.

6. Hel

Hel
Hel.
Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Ruler of the underworld.

7. Idunn

Goddess of eternal youth and apples.

8. Lofn

Goddess of forbidden love.

9. Nanna

Goddess linked to devotion and love.

10. Rán

Goddess of the sea and drowned sailors.

11. Sága

Goddess of wisdom and prophecy.

12. Sif

Sif
Sif.
Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Goddess of the harvest and fertility.

13. Sigyn

Goddess of devotion and loyalty.

14. Skadi

Nordic goddess of winter and hunting.

15. Snotra

Goddess of wisdom and virtue.

16. Sol

Goddess of the sun.

17. Syn

Goddess of watchfulness and truth.

18. Var

Goddess of oaths and agreements.

19. Vör

Goddess of perception and awareness.

17 Celtic Goddess Names

Early Celtic goddesses were deeply tied to nature, sovereignty, and protection.

1. Aine

Goddess of summer and fertility.

2. Badb

Goddess of war and prophecy, part of the Morrigan triad.

3. Banba

One of the three patron goddesses of Ireland.

4. Brigid

Goddess of poetry, healing and the sacred flame.

5. Cailleach

Goddess of winter and the weather.

6. Clíodhna

Goddess of beauty and the sea.

7. Danu

Mother earth goddess of wisdom and rivers.

8. Epona

Goddess of horses and fertility.

9. Ériu

Goddess of sovereignty and the land of Ireland.

10. Flidais

Goddess of the forests, wild animals, and fertility.

11. Macha

Goddess of war, fertility, and sovereignty.

12. Medb (Maeve)

Goddess of sovereignty and intoxication.

13. Morrigan

Goddess of war and fate.

14. Nematona

Goddess of sacred groves and protection.

15. Rhiannon

Goddess of horses and the moon.

16. Scathach

Warrior goddess and teacher of epic poetry.

17. Tailtiu

Goddess of the land and harvest.

27 Hindu Goddess Names

Hindu goddesses represent divine feminine power and are worshipped in various forms.

1. Adi Parashakti

Primordial goddess and supreme energy.

2. Annapurna

Goddess of food and nourishment.

3. Bhuvaneshwari

Goddess of the world and space.

4. Chandi

Fierce form of Durga, associated with battle.

5. Dhumavati

Goddess of poverty, destruction and transcendence.

6. Durga

Goddess of protection and war.

7. Gayatri

Goddess of wisdom and the sacred mantra.

8. Kali

Goddess of time, destruction and transformation.

9. Kamakhya

Goddess of desire and fertility.

10. Kamalatmika

Goddess of wealth and abundance.

11. Lalita Tripura Sundari

Goddess of beauty and grace.

12. Lakshmi

Goddess of wealth and prosperity.

13. Matangi

Goddess of inner wisdom and supernatural powers.

14. Parvati

Goddess of love, devotion and motherhood.

15. Prithvi

Goddess of the earth.

16. Radha

Goddess of love and devotion, chief consort of Krishna.

17. Saraswati

Goddess of wisdom, music and sacred poetry.

18. Sati

First wife of Shiva, associated with purity and devotion.

19. Shailaputri

Goddess of mountains and strength.

20. Shakti

Personification of divine feminine energy and power.

21. Siddhidatri

Goddess of supernatural powers and achievements.

22. Sita

Goddess of virtue and devotion.

23. Tara

Goddess of compassion and protection.

24. Tripura Bhairavi

Goddess of fierce power and transformation.

25. Tulsi

Goddess associated with purity and devotion.

26. Uma

Goddess of strength and beauty.

27. Vishalakshi

Goddess with wide eyes, associated with divine sight.

20 Egyptian Goddess Names

Egyptian goddesses played important roles in mythology and religious rituals.

1. Amunet

Goddess of mystery and the unseen.

2. Anuket

Goddess of the Nile and fertility.

3. Bastet

Goddess of cats, protection and home life.

4. Hathor

Goddess of love, joy and motherhood.

5. Heqet

Goddess of childbirth and fertility.

6. Isis

Mother goddess of magic and fertility.

7. Ma'at

Goddess of truth and justice.

8. Mehurt

Goddess of the celestial ocean.

9. Mut

Mother goddess and protector of the pharaohs.

10. Neith

Goddess of war and wisdom.

11. Nekhbet

Goddess of Upper Egypt, vultures and protection.

12. Nephthys

Goddess of mourning and the night.

13. Nut

Goddess of the sky and stars.

14. Renenutet

Goddess of nourishment and harvest.

15. Satis

Goddess of war and the annual flooding of the Nile.

16. Sekhmet

Goddess of war and healing.

17. Serqet

Goddess of scorpions and magic.

18. Taweret

Goddess of childbirth and protection.

19. Tefnut

Goddess of moisture and rain.

20. Wadjet

Goddess of protection and the Lower Egypt.

12 Slavic Goddess Names

Slavic mythology features powerful deities associated with nature and fate.

1. Devana

Goddess of the hunt and forests.

2. Kupala

Goddess of water, herbs, and midsummer rituals.

3. Lada

Goddess of love and harmony.

4. Marzanna (Morena)

Goddess of winter and death.

5. Mokosh (Makosh)

Goddess of fate, fertility, and women.

6. Perunika

Goddess of thunder and rain, consort of Perun.

7. Radegast

Goddess of hospitality and protection.

8. Siva

Goddess of life and rebirth.

9. Vesna

Goddess of spring and youth.

10. Zaria

Goddess of beauty and dawn.

11. Zhiva

Goddess of healing and life.

12. Triglava

Triple goddess of fate, destiny, and balance.

12 Hawaiian Goddess Names

Hawaiian goddesses are deeply tied to nature and creation myths.

1. Haumea

Goddess of fertility and childbirth.

2. Hina

Goddess of the moon and tapa cloth-making.

3. Kapo

Goddess of sorcery and fertility.

4. Laka

Goddess of hula and dance.

5. Lilinoe

Goddess of mist and cool mountain air.

6. Namaka

Goddess of the sea.

7. Papahānaumoku

Mother earth goddess, creator of the Hawaiian islands.

8. Pele

Goddess of volcanoes and fire.

9. Poli‘ahu

Goddess of snow and ice.

10. Uli

Goddess of sorcery and magic.

11. Wahineomo

Goddess of ocean depths and storms.

12. Waka

Goddess of canoe building and safe voyages.

