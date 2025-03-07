187 Goddess Names From Greek, Hindu, and Hawaiian Traditions

" " Greek goddesses represent just one of multiple pantheons around the world. Shutterstock AI Generator / Shutterstock

Taking inspiration from goddess names for your baby can lend a feeling of deep meaning. Throughout history, cultures around the world have worshipped powerful female deities who ruled over aspects of life such as love, wisdom, war and fertility. Many of these names have stood the test of time, appearing in epic poetry, sacred texts and legends.

Here, we've created a reference guide to names from various mythologies, spanning Greek, Roman, Norse, Celtic, Hindu, Egyptian, Slavic and Hawaiian traditions.

Whether seeking a name associated with the sacred flame, eternal youth or the goddess of the moon, this list provides a wide selection of names with powerful legacies.