Fruits of the Spirit: A Metaphor for Nurturing Virtue

" " You won't see this kind of fruit grow on trees! Fruits of the spirit refer to such things as virtue and community. Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images

Today, we're diving into a concept that has inspired Christians for centuries: the Fruits of the Spirit. These aren’t apples, oranges, or bananas, but rather the qualities that the Holy Spirit produces in believers, helping them grow in faith and reflect the character of Jesus Christ.

The phrase comes from the Apostle Paul's letter to the Galatians, where he describes how Christians should bear fruit in their lives.

In the same way that time spent nurturing a tree leads to a good thing — a harvest — time spent with God allows believers to develop love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.