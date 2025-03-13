Penance: More Than an Apology in Christian Faith

" " Penance can take many forms, including reciting certain prayers. Pascal Deloche / Godong / Getty Images

Today, we’re talking about penance, one of the most meaningful practices in Christian faith. Whether in the Catholic Church, the Eastern Orthodox Church or other Christian traditions, penance plays a crucial role in spiritual life. It's not just about saying "I'm sorry"; it's about real transformation and a return to God's grace.

Penance is both a sacrament and a distinct virtue, a practice that helps believers make amends for the sins they've committed. In the Roman Catholic Church, it involves acknowledging wrongdoing, seeking forgiveness and making things right before divine justice.

Advertisement

Just like the Prodigal Son, who returned to his father in humility, all the faithful are called to turn back to God through penance.