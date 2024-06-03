Norse Mythology: Gods, Goddesses, Yggdrasil and More

Although Norse people may have had several other gods besides the Aesir gods of the Norse Pantheon, the following characters are some of the most universal deities among ancient pagan traditions.

1. Frigg

The mighty queen Frigg, Odin's wife, was a very protective mother figure who acted as the primary mediator in conflicts between Norse goddesses and gods. Aside from solving familial squabbles among the Aesir gods, Odin's wife was also the patron deity of motherhood, marriage and prophecy.

2. Thor

Marvel Universe superhero and most favored of Odin's sons, Norse god Thor was the golden boy of pagan religion. This popular god of lightning and thunder wielded Mjölnir, a powerful hammer that gave him the strength to slay giants and protect both Asgard and the realm of men, Midgard.

3. Loki

Any fan of Marvel Thor movies will be familiar with the mischievous god/antihero, Loki. In old Norse religion, this notorious trickster god was a shapeshifter who used manipulation to either help or hinder the other gods and goddesses on their respective quests.

Although a revered figure of intellect, the trickster god fell out of favor with other members of the Norse pantheon when he engineered the death of the beloved god Baldr. In one of the saddest Norse myths, he tricked the blind god Hother into killing Baldr with a weaponized branch of mistletoe.

The gods then forced the anthropomorphized plant to promise never to harm a living thing again, resulting in the plant's connection to peace and love that remains today. People engage in this old Norse tradition every year when they hang it above doorways to encourage a kiss during the holidays.

4. Freya

The venerable Norse goddess Freya was a golden-haired beauty associated with fertility, military strategy and magical powers of clairvoyance called Seiðr. Her unyielding nature granted her the title of captain of the Valkeries, and she reigned over Fólkvangr, an alternative resting place for dead soldiers.

5. Baldr

Baldr was one of the most beloved figures in Norse paganism. This son of Odin and Frigg was the god of light (similar to the Greek god Apollo) and was nearly invincible to the point that other gods would jokingly throw things at him, knowing that he would be unharmed.

This jesting led to one of the great tragedies in the old Norse religion when Loki deceives the other gods into playing a game that led to Baldr's untimely and unexpected death.

All the gods turned against Loki after the betrayal since Baldr's demise signaled the beginning of the end of every world in Norse cosmology.

6. Hel

Living in Northern Europe during the Middle Ages was a daily life-and-death struggle. Therefore, many of the old Norse gods and goddesses had a role in protecting the souls of the dead. How many gods took on this grave responsibility depends on various interpretations of ancient texts.

Most Norse gods and goddesses maintained a special place for soldiers who died in battle, but common folk who lived quiet lives were shepherded toward the Norse underworld Helheim, a peaceful final resting place overseen by the old Norse goddess Hel.

Hel was the daughter of Loki and a benevolent deity who ruled over her kingdom in Nifilheim. However, modern interpretations may suggest that instead of being the only goddess responsible for the underworld, she could be a personification of the realm itself.

7. Týr

Týr was the patron god of warriors and mythological heroes. However, his role in Norse religion was eventually supplanted by more favored gods and goddesses like Thor and Freya.

Týr's real claim to fame is chronicled in his role during the imprisonment of Fenrir, a monstrous wolf prophesized to assist in Odin's death and the subsequent destruction of Ragnarok. While chaining the massive canine, Týr sacrificed his hand but succeeded in delaying the end of the world.

8. Freyr

Freyr was the Norse god of peace and good harvests. He was closely related to horse cults and held a special position in the early generations of Swedish royalty, who often claimed him as their descendant and divine connection to the throne.

Freyr was famous for riding a magical dwarf-made boar and captaining the legendary ship Skíðblaðnir, which always caught favorable winds and could be folded up into a portable pouch.

9. Heimdall

Heimdall was the ever-watching guardian of Asgard and the other nine realms of Norse cosmology. The "white god" rarely slept as he oversaw the Bifrost rainbow bridge connecting heaven, Earth and the underworld.

10. Sif

The goddess Sif was a testament to the age-old saying, "Behind every great man, there is a great woman." She was the golden-haired wife of the Norse god Thor, the patron deity of grain and fertility. She also mothered the Norse god Ull, the god of archery, skiing and single combat.