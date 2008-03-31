U.S. Citizenship
The Citizenship channel is about the rights and features of a country's citizens. Learn more about topics related to currency, passports and immigration.
Running Antarctica's 'Penguin Post Office': Coolest Job Ever?
SCOTUS Is Back in Session With More Controversial Cases on the Docket
Feel Like David Against Goliath? You May Need an Ombudsman
What to Do if Your Vote Is Challenged on Election Day
Why Does the U.S. House of Representatives Have Only 435 Seats?
Do Campaign TV Ads Really Change Voters' Minds?
Is the U.S. Prepared to Handle Natural Disasters During the COVID-19 Pandemic?
The Defense Production Act Was Designed for Emergencies Like Coronavirus
The Waffle House Index Is at Code Red; That's Not Good
Who Are the Sanctioned Russian Oligarchs?
How British Parliament Works
Nearly 1,000 U.S. Streets Named After MLK Jr. What Are They Like?
What Does the Speaker of the House Do?
Who Was the Worst President Ever in U.S. History?
When Abortion Was Illegal, Women Turned to the Jane Collective
How Does the U.S. Government Declassify Top Secret Documents?
How Does the U.S. Classify Its Most Sensitive Documents?
Why Data Encryption Remains a Really Complex Issue
Learn More
Is the U.S. a democracy or a republic? Or both? And what's the difference, anyway?
By Dave Roos
Belgium has become the first country in the world to revitalize their boring old government-issued passports with a comic strip design.
By Katie Carman
The U.S. population became much more diverse, gave birth to way fewer kids and watched its white population get older during the decade of the 2010s, among other key takeaways.
The U.S. census is a headcount of the nation that takes place every 10 years. How has it changed over time and what's happening with the 2020 census?
By Dave Roos
It's also known as "maternity tourism," and defined as travel to the U.S. for the purpose of having a child on American soil.
By John Donovan
The complicated U.S. immigration system, with its numerous categories and caps, can require some applicants to wait decades to become permanent legal residents.
The EB-1 visa is intended for immigrants who have extraordinary abilities or achievements. So who gets them?
Members of the U.S. LGBTQ community want to be counted in the 2020 Census. So what's the big deal, and why would the government not count sexual orientation?
By John Donovan
Trump rescinds DACA. What's next for the 800,000 dreamers?
By Sarah Gleim
Voting on a Tuesday in November has been a U.S. tradition since the 1840s, but the timing makes it difficult for many people to exercise their right to vote. What are states doing about it?
"Immigration" has become a loaded word in the U.S. and many other places. But what is the truth about immigration in America? Is it a good thing or not? We sort out the facts from the fictions.
Candidates for the "51st state" include Puerto Rico, Guam and Washington, D.C. How likely is this to happen for any of them, and how did the U.S. get the 50 it already has?
By Dave Roos
As of 2008, about 612,000 undocumented youth in the U.S. had earned high school diplomas or GEDs. Could the DREAM Act clear the way for these students to continue on to college?
It's safe to say most every American is familiar with the two magic words: "American dream." But what is this dream exactly? And how do you know if you're living it?
Wishing you could start your own country? There's good news and bad news. The bad news is that it will take a lot of hard work to make this dream come true. But the good news is that there's actually a procedure in place to make it happen.
By Josh Clark
If you decide to go nameless, the cops won't hunt you down and throw you in the slammer. But you may have trouble functioning in society.
The world's population hit 6 billion people on this day in October of 1999. Read about the historic day in which the world's population hit the 6 billion mark.
By Sam Abramson
Are you up to date with your passport or e-passport? It's a must-have when you're traveling out of the country. Read up on the latest laws and watch videos on cutting-edge passport technology.
A U.S. soldier is about to deploy to Iraq for his third tour of duty. While he's gone, his wife may be deported to Guatemala while his son is left in limbo. What's behind immigration laws?
Babies are born when they want to be, even on airplanes midflight over the ocean. When birth happens 30,000 feet in the air, citizenship — among other things — gets a little tricky.
Is it just a random number? Moreover, do they recycle Social Security numbers so that if someone dies, that number goes back into action?
The 54 percent voter turnout may not be as bad as it seems.
By Dave Roos
On my census form it says, 'Your response is required by law.' What happens to me if I don't fill it out? Will anyone even notice?