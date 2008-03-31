U.S. Citizenship

The Citizenship channel is about the rights and features of a country's citizens. Learn more about topics related to currency, passports and immigration.

Learn More

What's the Difference Between a Democracy and a Republic?
Is the U.S. a democracy or a republic? Or both? And what's the difference, anyway?

By Dave Roos

New Belgian Comic Strip Passports Increase Security and Fun
Belgium has become the first country in the world to revitalize their boring old government-issued passports with a comic strip design.

By Katie Carman

8 Fascinating Findings From the 2020 Census
The U.S. population became much more diverse, gave birth to way fewer kids and watched its white population get older during the decade of the 2010s, among other key takeaways.

By Jesslyn Shields

How the Census Works
The U.S. census is a headcount of the nation that takes place every 10 years. How has it changed over time and what's happening with the 2020 census?

By Dave Roos

Birth Tourism: A Controversial Road to Citizenship
It's also known as "maternity tourism," and defined as travel to the U.S. for the purpose of having a child on American soil.

By John Donovan

It Can Take More Than 20 Years to Legally Immigrate to the U.S.
The complicated U.S. immigration system, with its numerous categories and caps, can require some applicants to wait decades to become permanent legal residents.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Do You Have to Be a Genius to Get an 'Einstein Visa'?
The EB-1 visa is intended for immigrants who have extraordinary abilities or achievements. So who gets them?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Will the 2020 Census Count the LGBTQ Community?
Members of the U.S. LGBTQ community want to be counted in the 2020 Census. So what's the big deal, and why would the government not count sexual orientation?

By John Donovan

DACA: What Happens Now?
Trump rescinds DACA. What's next for the 800,000 dreamers?

By Sarah Gleim

Why Do Americans Vote on a Tuesday in November?
Voting on a Tuesday in November has been a U.S. tradition since the 1840s, but the timing makes it difficult for many people to exercise their right to vote. What are states doing about it?

By Patrick J. Kiger & Kathryn Whitbourne

10 Misconceptions About U.S. Immigration
"Immigration" has become a loaded word in the U.S. and many other places. But what is the truth about immigration in America? Is it a good thing or not? We sort out the facts from the fictions.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How Do New States Become Part of the U.S.?
Candidates for the "51st state" include Puerto Rico, Guam and Washington, D.C. How likely is this to happen for any of them, and how did the U.S. get the 50 it already has?

By Dave Roos

What is the DREAM Act?
As of 2008, about 612,000 undocumented youth in the U.S. had earned high school diplomas or GEDs. Could the DREAM Act clear the way for these students to continue on to college?

By Cristen Conger

How the American Dream Works
It's safe to say most every American is familiar with the two magic words: "American dream." But what is this dream exactly? And how do you know if you're living it?

By Patrick J. Kiger

How do I start my own country?
Wishing you could start your own country? There's good news and bad news. The bad news is that it will take a lot of hard work to make this dream come true. But the good news is that there's actually a procedure in place to make it happen.

By Josh Clark

Is It Illegal Not to Have a Name?
If you decide to go nameless, the cops won't hunt you down and throw you in the slammer. But you may have trouble functioning in society.

By Cristen Conger

October 12 1999: The World Population Hits 6 Billion
The world's population hit 6 billion people on this day in October of 1999. Read about the historic day in which the world's population hit the 6 billion mark.

By Sam Abramson

How Passports Work
Are you up to date with your passport or e-passport? It's a must-have when you're traveling out of the country. Read up on the latest laws and watch videos on cutting-edge passport technology.

By Nicholas Gerbis

How Immigration Works
A U.S. soldier is about to deploy to Iraq for his third tour of duty. While he's gone, his wife may be deported to Guatemala while his son is left in limbo. What's behind immigration laws?

By Jacob Silverman

If You're Born on a Plane, What's Your Nationality?
Babies are born when they want to be, even on airplanes midflight over the ocean. When birth happens 30,000 feet in the air, citizenship — among other things — gets a little tricky.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Do the Digits in My Social Security Number Represent Anything in Particular?
Is it just a random number? Moreover, do they recycle Social Security numbers so that if someone dies, that number goes back into action?

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

'Lazy Americans': Is U.S. Voter Turnout Really Too Low?
The 54 percent voter turnout may not be as bad as it seems.

By Dave Roos

What Happens If I Don't Fill Out My Census Form?
On my census form it says, 'Your response is required by law.' What happens to me if I don't fill it out? Will anyone even notice?

By Kathryn Whitbourne