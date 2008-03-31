Political Issues

What Does the Speaker of the House Do?
The speaker of the House occupies a central role in our government, but what exactly does the job entail?

By Rachel Paine Caufield

Who Was the Worst President Ever in U.S. History?
Every few years, a group of White House historians and scholars rank America's presidents in order. The "winner" of the worst president ever category has been pretty consistent.

By Kate Morgan

When Abortion Was Illegal, Women Turned to the Jane Collective
With abortion rights under attack today, we take a look back at the days when safe abortions were nearly nonexistent and at the collective of women who stepped in to provide them.

By Kate Morgan

British Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Only 44 Days
After only 44 days in office, Liz Truss has resigned as British prime minister. What does this mean for the future of the U.K. and who will take her place?

By Garret Martin

Who Is Liz Truss, Great Britain's New Prime Minister?
Chosen by the Conservative Party, Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson to become the U.K's prime minister, the 15th to serve under Queen Elizabeth.

By Nicholas Allen

What Makes a Protest Effective? 3 Movements That Got Results
Is it millions of marchers with clever signs and slogans, or does effective protest take more than just raised voices and collective outrage?

By Yves Jeffcoat

The Presidential Records Act Is Essential for the National Archives
The FBI searched Mar-a-Lago for missing White House documents on behalf of the National Archives. How did they even know what to look for?

By Shannon Bow O'Brien

The Virginia Plan vs. the New Jersey Plan: A Constitutional Grudge Match
When the Articles of Confederation failed, the Constitutional Convention of 1787 became a contest between large states and small states for equal representation.

By Jesslyn Shields

How Abortion Rights Could Become State-by-state Decisions
The battle over abortion in the United States rages on. Will abortion rights decisions be moved to the states if the leaked Alito opinion is adopted by the Supreme Court?

By Morgan Marietta

Ukrainian Refugees May Never Return Home, Even After the War Ends
Research shows that generations of refugees, whether displaced because of war, climate or famine, may no longer want to return to the place that was once home, even after it is safe to do so.

By Sandra Joireman

6 Startling Revelations From Declassified U.S. Government Documents
Declassified government documents can change our view of history, and also sometimes contain surprising revelations. Here are six to discover.

By Patrick J. Kiger

The 10 Most Dangerous Countries in the World
The Global Peace Index ranks 172 independent states and territories according to their levels of peacefulness. Those that came in last may — or may not — surprise you.

By Patrick J. Kiger

What's the Difference Between Socialism and Communism?
They're often mentioned in the same breath, but not every socialist is a communist, and not every communist or socialist country operates in the same way.

By Dave Roos

What's the Difference Between Redistricting and Gerrymandering?
It's that time of decade, when congressional maps get redrawn to reflect population growth — and often to improve one party's chances at the polls. So, when does redistricting become gerrymandering? The line is blurry.

By Dave Roos

Elizabeth MacDonough Is the Senate Parliamentarian. What in the World Does She Do?
The office of the Senate parliamentarian provides access to nonpartisan and confidential legislative expertise to help develop new legislation and understanding of the rules that govern the Senate.

By Patty Rasmussen

Who Was the Youngest U.S. President?
You have to be at least 35 years old to be President of the United States. So, has anyone come close to that?

By Jesslyn Shields

Afghanistan Fell Fast to the Taliban. What's Next for the Middle East?
After 20 years of U.S. presence in Afghanistan, Taliban fighters swept through the country with lightning speed, taking control of the capital city Kabul on Sunday. What does the future hold for the people there?

By Tony Walker

5 Facts About Kathy Hochul, NY's First Female Governor
History has been made as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo steps aside and Kathy Hochul becomes the state's first female governor.

By Patty Rasmussen

Haitian President Was Besieged by Protests Before Assassination
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in the early morning hours of July 7, 2021, but prior to that, his tenure was anything but peaceful.

By Tamanisha John

A Kid-friendly Introduction to Impeachment
Impeachment is when Congress decides whether it's possible a president, or another elected official, has failed in their duties to the American people.

By Jesslyn Shields

Biden Wants $80B for Rail Service, But Is It Worth It?
President Joe Biden has earmarked $80 billion of his infrastructure plan to go to the U.S. railway system, namely Amtrak. But the biggest hurdle is getting Congress — and passengers — on board.

By John Donovan

Biden Proposes Big Capital Gains Tax Hike; Should You Be Worried?
President Biden wants to increase taxes on capital gains for the wealthiest Americans to help pay for some of his economic programs. But what are capital gains and how might this affect you?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny Is on Trial Again as Russia Pummels Ukraine
A brilliant political strategist and Putin critic, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been poisoned, imprisoned and recently ended a hunger strike. What's next for him?

By Patty Rasmussen

Reconciliation Fast-tracks Massive Budget Bills Through Congress
Reconciliation is a secret weapon the Senate uses to pass huge tax and spending bills quickly through Congress. So what is it, and what does it mean?

By Patty Rasmussen

Why Does the Secret Service Protect a President's Adult Children?
The United States Secret Service provides 24/7 protection for the wives and kids of the U.S. president and vice president, including their adult children. But why do a president's children get protection?

By Dave Roos