15 Largest Cities in Georgia, Ranked by Population

By: Talon Homer  |  Jan 25, 2025
You probably won't be surprised to learn that the largest Georgian city is the state's capital. Pgiam / Getty Images

Georgia, the Peach State, is a blend of Southern charm, rich history and modern growth. The largest cities in Georgia range from bustling metropolises to charming towns that have grown into thriving urban centers. Known for its warm hospitality, Georgia offers vibrant culture, innovative industries and picturesque landscapes.

From the cosmopolitan energy of Atlanta to the historic allure of Savannah, Georgia's cities showcase the state's diversity and vitality. Here are the 15 most populous cities in Georgia, according to United States Census Bureau data.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Atlanta (510,000)
  2. Columbus (202,000)
  3. Augusta (201,000)
  4. Macon (157,000)
  5. Savannah (148,000)
  6. Athens (129,000)
  7. South Fulton (111,000)
  8. Sandy Springs (106,000)
  9. Roswell (91,700)
  10. Warner Robins (84,500)
  11. Johns Creek (81,100)
  12. Alpharetta (67,000)
  13. Albany (66,800)
  14. Marietta (62,800)
  15. Brookhaven (57,900)

1. Atlanta (510,000)

The state capital and largest city in Georgia, Atlanta is a hub for business, culture and entertainment. Known as the birthplace of the civil rights movement, it features landmarks like the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park and the Atlanta History Center. The city is also home to a thriving arts scene, world-class dining and major corporations like Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines.

However, the population of Georgia's capital proper doesn't tell the whole story because the consolidated cities surrounding it like Buford and Decatur are home to nearly 7 million people of total population among the municipalities. This makes the Atlanta metropolitan region almost as populous as New York City at about 1.5 times the land area.

Advertisement

2. Columbus (202,000)

Divided by the Chattahoochee River, our second largest city of Columbus is a historic area with a vibrant downtown and military heritage. The National Infantry Museum and RiverWalk are popular attractions. Its proximity to Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning) underscores its military significance.

Advertisement

3. Augusta (201,000)

Famous for hosting The Masters golf tournament, Augusta is a city of natural beauty and cultural charm. The Riverwalk along the Savannah River and the Augusta Museum of History are key highlights. Its growing medical community adds to its modern appeal. Augusta is one of two cities in Georgia — apart from Atlanta — featuring a population of over 200,000.

Advertisement

4. Macon (157,000)

Macon, known as the Heart of Georgia, is rich in history and Southern tradition. The city, located at the center of Bibb County, features historic landmarks like the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park and grand antebellum homes. Macon also boasts a vibrant music scene, earning its nickname "Where Soul Lives."

Advertisement

5. Savannah (148,000)

One of the most picturesque cities in the U.S., Savannah is known for its cobblestone streets, historic squares and moss-draped oak trees. The city's charming River Street and historic homes make it a favorite tourist destination. Its blend of history and culture gives it timeless appeal.

Advertisement

6. Athens (129,000)

Home to the University of Georgia, Athens is a lively college town with a strong music and arts scene. Known for its historic architecture and vibrant nightlife, the city has produced world-famous bands like R.E.M. and the B-52s. Its youthful energy keeps it buzzing year-round.

Advertisement

7. South Fulton (111,000)

Formed in 2017, South Fulton is one of Georgia's newest cities and a rapidly growing community in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Its neighborhoods reflect a mix of suburban and urban living, with parks, schools and local businesses contributing to its growth.

Advertisement

8. Sandy Springs (106,000)

This is the last of the largest cities in Georgia to feature a population over 100,000. Located just north of Atlanta, Sandy Springs is a thriving suburban city with a strong business community. The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area offers outdoor activities, while its bustling City Springs district adds urban flair. Its proximity to Atlanta makes it a desirable place to live and work.

Advertisement

9. Roswell (91,700)

Roswell is a charming city steeped in history, featuring well-preserved antebellum homes and historic sites. The Roswell Historic District and Chattahoochee River trails make it a picturesque and vibrant place to live. Its mix of small-town charm and modern amenities attracts families and professionals alike.

Advertisement

10. Warner Robins (84,500)

Located in central Georgia, Warner Robins is a major hub for the aerospace and defense industries. Robins Air Force Base is the city's largest employer, and the Museum of Aviation attracts visitors from across the state. Its growing economy and family-friendly vibe drive its appeal.

11. Johns Creek (81,100)

Known for its excellent schools and family-friendly atmosphere, Johns Creek is a thriving suburb of Atlanta with a country feel. The city boasts beautiful parks and outdoor spaces, including the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve. Its strong community focus makes it a desirable place to call home.

12. Alpharetta (67,000)

Alpharetta is a thriving tech hub in the Atlanta metropolitan area, often referred to as the "Technology City of the South." The Avalon development and vibrant downtown area offer shopping, dining and entertainment options. Its strong economy and high quality of life make it a standout city.

13. Albany (66,800)

Situated in southwest Georgia, Albany is known for its rich history and natural beauty. The Flint RiverQuarium and Chehaw Park offer outdoor recreation, while the city's Civil Rights Institute highlights its historical significance. Albany's agricultural roots remain an important part of its identity.

14. Marietta (62,800)

Known for its historic charm, Marietta features a quaint town square, museums and antebellum homes. The nearby Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park adds to its historical allure. Its strong community ties and cultural events make it a favorite in the Atlanta suburbs.

15. Brookhaven (57,900)

Located just northeast of Atlanta, Brookhaven is a growing city with a mix of urban and suburban living. Its bustling Buford Highway corridor is famous for its international dining options. Parks, trails and a vibrant arts scene enhance its appeal for the local population and visitors alike.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Interesting

Although Georgia shares a name with an eastern European country, the state is specifically named for King George II, who ruled England and its territories from 1727 to 1760. A decade and a half after the time of George II, the American colonies declared their independence, and Georgia was officially granted statehood in 1788.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...