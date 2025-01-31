15 Largest Cities in Australia, Ranked by Population

" " It's no surprise that Australia's capital cities are some of the most populated cities in the country. Melbourne, Victoria, is one of the most significant urban areas on the continent. Peter Adams / Getty Images

Australia, known for its stunning landscapes and vibrant culture, is home to some of the most dynamic cities in the Southern Hemisphere. Each of the largest cities in Australia showcases a unique blend of natural beauty, modern architecture and diverse communities.

From the iconic skyline of Sydney to the cultural heart of Melbourne, Australia's largest cities offer a mix of urban sophistication and outdoor adventure. Here are the continent's most populous cities, based on data from World Population Review.