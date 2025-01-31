15 Largest Cities in Australia, Ranked by Population

By: Kimberly Olson  |  Jan 31, 2025
It's no surprise that Australia's capital cities are some of the most populated cities in the country. Melbourne, Victoria, is one of the most significant urban areas on the continent. Peter Adams / Getty Images

Australia, known for its stunning landscapes and vibrant culture, is home to some of the most dynamic cities in the Southern Hemisphere. Each of the largest cities in Australia showcases a unique blend of natural beauty, modern architecture and diverse communities.

From the iconic skyline of Sydney to the cultural heart of Melbourne, Australia's largest cities offer a mix of urban sophistication and outdoor adventure. Here are the continent's most populous cities, based on data from World Population Review.

Contents
  1. Sydney, New South Wales (4.63 million)
  2. Melbourne, Victoria (4.25 million)
  3. Brisbane, Queensland (2.19 million)
  4. Perth, Western Australia (1.90 million)
  5. Adelaide, South Australia (1.23 million)
  6. Gold Coast, Queensland (592,000)
  7. Canberra, Australian Capital Territory (368,000)
  8. Newcastle, New South Wales (308,000)
  9. Wollongong, New South Wales (292,000)
  10. Logan City, Queeensland (283,000)
  11. Geelong, Victoria (226,000)
  12. Hobart, Tasmania (217,000)
  13. Townsville, Queensland (196,000)
  14. Cairns, Queensland (153,000)
  15. Toowoomba, Queensland (131,000)

1. Sydney, New South Wales (4.63 million)

Sydney is famous for its iconic landmarks like the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge. Known for its beautiful beaches — including Bondi and Manly — the city offers a vibrant arts scene, world-class dining and a thriving economy.

2. Melbourne, Victoria (4.25 million)

Melbourne is also considered Australia's cultural capital, known for its coffee culture, street art and live music scene. Landmarks like Federation Square, the Royal Botanic Gardens and the Melbourne Cricket Ground highlight the city's appeal. Its diverse neighborhoods and laneway cafes add to its charm.

Melbourne was briefly Australia's most populous city, due to an influx of international students and immigrants, but then Sydney regained its title.

3. Brisbane, Queensland (2.19 million)

Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, is a sunny city along the Brisbane River. Known for its relaxed vibe, South Bank Parklands and thriving arts scene, it's also a gateway to popular tourist destinations like the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.

4. Perth, Western Australia (1.90 million)

Located on Australia's west coast, Perth is known for its pristine beaches, Kings Park and Botanic Garden and the nearby Swan Valley wine region. The city's mix of urban sophistication and access to nature makes it a standout destination for residents and visitors alike.

5. Adelaide, South Australia (1.23 million)

Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, is known for its festivals, wine regions and culinary delights. The Adelaide Fringe Festival and the Barossa Valley wine region are key highlights. The city's green spaces and beaches add to its laid-back charm.

6. Gold Coast, Queensland (592,000)

The Gold Coast is a bustling coastal city known for its stunning beaches, world-class surf spots and vibrant nightlife. Attractions like Surfers Paradise, theme parks and the Hinterland rainforest make it a top tourist destination.

7. Canberra, Australian Capital Territory (368,000)

As Australia's capital, Canberra is a planned city known for its national landmarks, including Parliament House and the Australian War Memorial. The city's cultural institutions, such as the National Gallery of Australia and its picturesque Lake Burley Griffin make it unique.

Ironically, the population of this national capital has a significantly lower population than other capital cities on this list.

8. Newcastle, New South Wales (308,000)

Located north of Sydney, Newcastle is a harbor city known for its beaches, coal exports and historic sites. The Newcastle Ocean Baths and the nearby Hunter Valley wine region make it a popular destination for locals and visitors.

9. Wollongong, New South Wales (292,000)

Located south of Sydney, Wollongong is a coastal city with stunning beaches and a vibrant arts scene. Its proximity to the Illawarra Escarpment provides opportunities for outdoor activities, while the Nan Tien Temple highlights its cultural diversity.

10. Logan City, Queeensland (283,000)

Located between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, Logan City is one of Australia's most multicultural communities, known for its diverse food scene and thriving arts culture.

The city is home to the Daisy Hill Conservation Park, where visitors can spot koalas in their natural habitat. With a mix of urban centers and green spaces, Logan offers a balance of modern amenities and outdoor recreation.

11. Geelong, Victoria (226,000)

Geelong, located southwest of Melbourne, is a growing city with a strong industrial history and a revitalized waterfront. It serves as a gateway to the Great Ocean Road, one of Australia's most scenic coastal drives.

12. Hobart, Tasmania (217,000)

Hobart, the capital of Tasmania, is known for its historic charm and natural beauty. Landmarks like Salamanca Place, Mount Wellington and the MONA (Museum of Old and New Art) attract visitors from around the world.

13. Townsville, Queensland (196,000)

Located in northern Queensland, Townsville is a tropical city known for its access to the Great Barrier Reef and Magnetic Island. The Strand waterfront and Castle Hill offer stunning views and outdoor recreation opportunities.

14. Cairns, Queensland (153,000)

Cairns is a major gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest. Known for its tropical climate and adventure tourism, it's a popular destination for scuba diving, snorkeling and exploring natural wonders.

15. Toowoomba, Queensland (131,000)

Nicknamed the "Garden City," Toowoomba is known for its stunning parks and annual Carnival of Flowers. Perched on the Great Dividing Range, it offers breathtaking views and a rich history reflected in heritage buildings like the Empire Theatre.

With a growing arts scene, vibrant cafés and proximity to national parks, Toowoomba blends country charm with cultural sophistication.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Interest

If you're familiar with Australian geography, you may have noticed that none of the biggest cities are in the Northern Territory. Darwin, capital of the Northern Territory, is also the state's largest city. The region experiences extreme heat, seasonal monsoons and vast arid landscapes, making large-scale urban development challenging. Historically, major population centers grew along the more temperate and fertile coastal regions, where trade, agriculture, and infrastructure could thrive.

