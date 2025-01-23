15 Largest Cities in Ohio, Ranked by Population

By: Ada Tseng  |  Jan 23, 2025
It won't surprise many to learn that population data shows the biggest city in Ohio is the state's capital. Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dic / Getty Images

Ohio, known as the Buckeye State, is located in the Midwest of the United States. The state is known for its rich history and vibrant culture scene. With a diverse population of about 11.9 million spread across its major cities, Ohio is the seventh-most populous state in America. According to the United States Census Bureau, its median household income is $58,000.

Ohio cities boast a blend of industrial heritage and natural beauty. The state's development dates back to Ohio's time in the Northwest Territory, an area in the early United States that was organized by the Northwest Ordinance of 1787.

Without further ado, here are the 15 largest cities in Ohio, ranked by population.

Contents
  1. Columbus (915,000)
  2. Cleveland (360,000)
  3. Cincinnati (312,000)
  4. Toledo (264,000)
  5. Akron (188,000)
  6. Dayton (135,000)
  7. Parma (78,000)
  8. Canton (69,000)
  9. Lorain (65,000)
  10. Hamilton (63,000)
  11. Youngstown (59,000)
  12. Springfield (58,000)
  13. Kettering (57,000)
  14. Elyria (53,000)
  15. Middletown (52,000)

1. Columbus (915,000)

The state capital and largest city in Ohio, Columbus is a vibrant hub for education, technology and arts. Home to Ohio State University, the city is boosted by its youthful energy and drive for innovation. The Short North Arts District and the Columbus Zoo are popular attractions.

2. Cleveland (360,000)

Situated in northeast Ohio on the shores of Lake Erie, Cleveland is known for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland Museum of Art and West Side Market. Fans flock to the second-most populous city in the state to support several professional sports teams, including the Browns and Cavaliers.

3. Cincinnati (312,000)

Cincinnati, located along the Ohio River, is famous for attractions like the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood and the Cincinnati Zoo. Its annual events — like Oktoberfest Zinzinnati — highlight its German roots.

4. Toledo (264,000)

Toledo is known as the Glass City, because of its history as an epicenter for glass production. The Toledo Museum of Art and its Glass Pavilion are a big tourist attraction. The city's location on Lake Erie provides ample opportunities for outdoor activities.

5. Akron (188,000)

Once the rubber capital of the world, Akron is known for the Akron Art Museum and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens. The city's connection to LeBron James has also boosted its national profile.

6. Dayton (135,000)

Known as the birthplace of aviation, Dayton attracts tourists wanting to visit the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

7. Parma (78,000)

A suburb of Cleveland, Parma is a residential city with numerous parks and family-friendly amenities. The city's Polish heritage is celebrated through its local events and cuisine.

8. Canton (69,000)

Canton is best known as the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival. Its downtown area also features historic buildings and a growing arts district.

9. Lorain (65,000)

Located on the shores of Lake Erie, Lorain is known for its maritime history and scenic waterfront. The Lorain Lighthouse and annual Port Fest are local highlights.

10. Hamilton (63,000)

Hamilton was declared the “City of Sculpture” in 2000, and there are over 50 sculptures throughout the city to be discovered. Its downtown area has seen significant revitalization, with new shops, restaurants, and events. The nearby Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park is also a must-see.

11. Youngstown (59,000)

Once a booming steel town, Youngstown is known for attractions including The Butler Institute of American Art and Mill Creek Park.

12. Springfield (58,000)

Springfield, located in western Ohio, is a historic city with charming architecture and a strong agricultural heritage. The Heritage Center Museum and Frank Lloyd Wright's Westcott House are key attractions. Its vibrant community hosts numerous festivals and events throughout the year.

13. Kettering (57,000)

A suburb of Dayton, Kettering is known for its parks and community amenities. The Fraze Pavilion hosts concerts and events, making it a cultural hub for the region.

14. Elyria (53,000)

Elyria, located near Cleveland, is a city with a rich industrial history. Cascade Park offers stunning waterfalls and trails for outdoor enthusiasts.

15. Middletown (52,000)

Located along the Great Miami River, Middletown boasts a rich history in the steel industry. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore Smith Park and the Great Miami Riverway, which provide opportunities for recreation and community events.

