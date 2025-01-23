" " It won't surprise many to learn that population data shows the biggest city in Ohio is the state's capital. Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dic / Getty Images

Ohio, known as the Buckeye State, is located in the Midwest of the United States. The state is known for its rich history and vibrant culture scene. With a diverse population of about 11.9 million spread across its major cities, Ohio is the seventh-most populous state in America. According to the United States Census Bureau, its median household income is $58,000.

Ohio cities boast a blend of industrial heritage and natural beauty. The state's development dates back to Ohio's time in the Northwest Territory, an area in the early United States that was organized by the Northwest Ordinance of 1787.

Advertisement

Without further ado, here are the 15 largest cities in Ohio, ranked by population.