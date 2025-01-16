15 Largest Cities in Spain, Ranked by Population

" " Puerta de Atocha, aka Atocha Station, is one of the most iconic and most beautiful places to catch a train in Madrid. fornStudio / Shutterstock

Spain — the fourth-largest European country by area with a population of about 47.3 million — is home to some of the continent's most vibrant cities.

From the bustling streets of Madrid to the coastal beauty of Barcelona, the largest cities in Spain showcase a unique blend of tradition, modernity and regional charm, naturally making them tourist destinations.

Advertisement

Read on to learn a little something about each of the 15 major cities that have the highest populations in Spain, according to World Population Review.