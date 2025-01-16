15 Largest Cities in Spain, Ranked by Population

By: Yara Simón  |  Jan 16, 2025
Puerta de Atocha, aka Atocha Station, is one of the most iconic and most beautiful places to catch a train in Madrid. fornStudio / Shutterstock

Spain — the fourth-largest European country by area with a population of about 47.3 million — is home to some of the continent's most vibrant cities.

From the bustling streets of Madrid to the coastal beauty of Barcelona, the largest cities in Spain showcase a unique blend of tradition, modernity and regional charm, naturally making them tourist destinations.

Read on to learn a little something about each of the 15 major cities that have the highest populations in Spain, according to World Population Review.

Contents
  1. Madrid (3.25 Million)
  2. Barcelona (1.6 Million)
  3. Valencia (~800,000)
  4. Seville (~700,000)
  5. Zaragoza (~680,000)
  6. Málaga (~570,000)
  7. Murcia (~430,000)
  8. Palma de Mallorca (~400,000)
  9. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (~380,000)
  10. Bilbao (~350,000)
  11. Alicante (~330,000)
  12. Córdoba (~320,000)
  13. Valladolid (~300,000)
  14. Vigo (~290,000)
  15. Gijón (~270,000)

1. Madrid (3.25 Million)

The national capital and biggest city in Spain, Madrid is a cultural and political hub. Its museums (such as the Museo Nacional del Prado and the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía) and historic landmarks like the Royal Palace attract tourists. Its vibrant neighborhoods, lively nightlife and bustling plazas like Puerta del Sol make it one of Europe's most dynamic capitals.

2. Barcelona (1.6 Million)

Barcelona, located on the Mediterranean coast, is famous for its unique architecture, including Antoni Gaudí's masterpieces like the Sagrada Família and Park Güell. The city, known for its rich Catalan heritage, also boasts beaches and vibrant markets like Mercat de la Boqueria.

3. Valencia (~800,000)

Valencia, on Spain's eastern coast, is a city of innovation and tradition. Known for its futuristic City of Arts and Sciences complex and its historic Old Town, Valencia is also the birthplace of paella. The city's annual Fallas Festival is a major draw for visitors.

4. Seville (~700,000)

Seville, the capital of Andalusia, is a city of flamenco, Moorish architecture and historic charm. Iconic landmarks include La Giralda, Catedral de Sevilla and the Real Alcázar of Seville.

5. Zaragoza (~680,000)

Zaragoza is home to the stunning Basilica of Our Lady of the Pillar and the Aljafería Palace. The city is a vibrant mix of influences, offering a unique cultural experience.

6. Málaga (~570,000)

Málaga, on the Costa del Sol, is both a historic city and a thriving beach destination. It's the birthplace of Pablo Picasso, with a museum dedicated to his works. The city's Alcazaba fortress and bustling port add to its Mediterranean charm.

7. Murcia (~430,000)

The Catedral de Murcia and vibrant local festivals, like the Spring Fiestas, showcase Murcia's rich heritage.

8. Palma de Mallorca (~400,000)

The capital of the Balearic Islands, Palma is a picturesque coastal city on the island of Mallorca. Known for its stunning Cathedral of Santa Maria and historic Old Town, Palma combines natural beauty with cultural richness.

9. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (~380,000)

Located in the Canary Islands, Las Palmas is a vibrant port city with a mix of Spanish and African influences. Its sandy beaches, historic district of Vegueta, and lively Carnaval make it a favorite destination for tourists and locals.

10. Bilbao (~350,000)

Bilbao, in the Basque Country, is famous for its modern Guggenheim Museum. Its historic Casco Viejo (Old Town) and unique Basque cuisine — including pintxos — highlight its cultural depth.

11. Alicante (~330,000)

Alicante, located on the Costa Blanca, is a popular seaside city known for its beaches and historic sites like the Santa Bárbara Castle. The city's lively Explanada de España promenade and vibrant nightlife attract visitors year-round.

12. Córdoba (~320,000)

Córdoba is a city of extraordinary historical significance, best known for the Mezquita, a stunning mosque-cathedral that reflects its Islamic heritage. Its charming patios and annual Courtyard Festival add to its cultural appeal.

13. Valladolid (~300,000)

Valladolid, in northwestern Spain, features beautiful churches, like the San Pablo Church, and hosts the annual Valladolid International Film Festival.

14. Vigo (~290,000)

Located in Galicia, Vigo is a bustling port city known for its seafood, scenic coastline and vibrant maritime culture. The nearby Cíes Islands and the city's lively Old Town make it a unique destination in northern Spain.

15. Gijón (~270,000)

Gijón, on the northern coast in Asturias, is a city that blends maritime tradition with modern attractions. Its waterfront promenade, Cimavilla historic district and sidra (cider) culture make it a charming and distinctive city.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

