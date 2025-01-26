15 Largest Cities in India, Ranked by Population

India, a land of incredible diversity and culture, is home to some of the most populous cities in the world. Each of the largest cities in India features its own blend of history, tradition and modernity, showcasing the country's rich heritage and rapid development. From bustling metropolises to historic centers, India's urban landscapes reflect its vibrant spirit.

The vast majority of states within India feature cities of over 1 million residents, so population boom is not a rarity. Whether you're exploring ancient landmarks, indulging in local cuisine or witnessing technological advancements, India's largest cities offer an unforgettable experience.

We used official Indian government data from all respective municipal corporations to rank population numbers. Where firsthand data for Indian cities was unavailable, we went by the UN World Urbanisation Prospects estimates, which were last updated in 2018. It's also worth noting that the last full-scale census of the Indian population took place in 2011, so actual numbers are likely to be larger than what is represented.

1. New Delhi (16.80 million)

India's capital city and the heart of the Delhi union territory, New Delhi is a sprawling blend of ancient history and modern development. From historic landmarks like the Red Fort and Qutub Minar to bustling markets like Chandni Chowk, Delhi is a cultural treasure trove. Its vibrant arts scene and political significance make it one of India's most important cities.

Both New Delhi and Mumbai have the distinction of populations exceeding 10 million people, giving them the title of "megacities" among the world's largest metropolitan projects. The neighboring sister city of Old Delhi is also home to some 11 million people, giving a total population of nearly 30 million in the combined metropolis.

2. Mumbai (12.44 million)

Known as the City of Dreams, Mumbai is India's financial capital and the heart of the Bollywood film industry. Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive, Gateway of India and vibrant street food scene attract millions of visitors. Mumbai's fast-paced energy of over 12 million residents and cultural diversity make India's second-most populated city a global metropolis and one of the biggest cities in the world.

3. Bengaluru (8.44 million)

Bengaluru, often called the Silicon Valley of India, is a hub for technology and innovation. The city's pleasant weather, lush gardens and thriving startup culture attract professionals from across the country. Its vibrant nightlife and growing art scene add to its cosmopolitan appeal. Bengaluru's burgeoning industry and population boom also make it a likely home for real estate investment.

4. Hyderabad (7.68 million)

Hyderabad, known as the City of Pearls, blends historic charm with a booming tech industry. The city's iconic Charminar and Golconda Fort reflect its rich heritage, while HITEC City underscores its modernity. Its world-famous biryani and cultural festivals are not to be missed among other cities in the ranking.

5. Ahmedabad (6.36 million)

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is historically one of the richest cities in India, continuing into the modern day. Known for its textile industry and palaces like the Sabarmati Ashram, it has also gained recognition as India's first UNESCO World Heritage City. The vibrant annual kite festival and street food culture are highlights.

6. Chennai (4.65 million)

The coastal capital of Tamil Nadu, Chennai is a cultural and economic hub in South India. Known for its classical music, Bharatanatyam dance and historic temples, the city also boasts a growing IT sector. Marina Beach and the ancient Kapaleeshwarar Temple are major attractions.

7. Kolkata (4.49 million)

Kolkata, the City of Joy, is the largest city in West Bengal. Known for its intellectual heritage and artistic spirit, landmarks like the Victoria Memorial and Howrah Bridge highlight its colonial past. Kolkata was once a massive trade and military outpost for the British Empire, before many decades of protest and bloody conflict won India its independence. The city's Durga Puja celebrations and love for literature make it a cultural hub.

8. Surat (4.47 million)

Located in Gujarat, Surat is a major diamond and textile manufacturing hub. Known as the Diamond City, it's a fast-growing urban center with clean streets and efficient infrastructure. The Tapi River and Dumas Beach add to its charm.

9. Pune (3.12 million)

Pune, often referred to as the Oxford of the East, is known for its educational institutions and vibrant student community. The city's growing IT and automotive industries make it a business hub. Its pleasant climate and cultural festivals add to its appeal.

10. Jaipur (3.05 million)

The "Pink City" of Jaipur in Rajasthan is famous for its royal palaces, forts and vibrant bazaars. Landmarks like the Hawa Mahal and Amer Fort showcase its rich history. Jaipur's colorful festivals and traditional handicrafts make it a popular tourist destination.

11. Lucknow (2.82 million)

The state capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow is known for its Nawabi heritage and architectural grandeur. Landmarks like Bara Imambara and Rumi Darwaza reflect its rich history. The city's kebabs and chikan embroidery are renowned across India.

12. Kanpur (2.77 million)

Kanpur, located on the banks of the Ganges, is a major industrial city known for its leather and textile industries. The city's Allen Forest Zoo and vibrant markets add to its character. Its history as a key center during British India is evident in its colonial architecture.

13. Nagpur (2.41 million)

Known as the Orange City, Nagpur is a major center for trade, education and industry in central India. It's also the geographic center of India, marked by the Zero Mile Stone. The city's Deekshabhoomi is an important site for followers of Buddhism.

14. Indore (1.96 million)

Indore is one of the cleanest Indian cities, featuring a thriving economy and vibrant culture. The city's Rajwada Palace and Sarafa Bazaar showcase its historical and culinary wealth. Its blend of modern infrastructure and traditional charm makes it a standout in Madhya Pradesh.

15. Patna (1.68 million)

Patna, the capital of Bihar, is one of the oldest cities in India with a history dating back to ancient empires. Situated along the Ganges River, it is known for landmarks like Golghar and the Patna Sahib Gurudwara. Its growing economy and educational institutions are shaping its modern identity.

There are hundreds of languages and regional dialects spoken within India, 22 of which are recognized as official languages. The vast majority of these dialects are derived from Sanskrit, which is theorized to have splintered off from ancient Greek thousands of years ago.

