15 Largest Cities in India, Ranked by Population

" " Rashtrapati Bhavan is the official residence of the president of India, located in New Delhi. Kriangkrai Thitimakorn / Getty Images

India, a land of incredible diversity and culture, is home to some of the most populous cities in the world. Each of the largest cities in India features its own blend of history, tradition and modernity, showcasing the country's rich heritage and rapid development. From bustling metropolises to historic centers, India's urban landscapes reflect its vibrant spirit.

The vast majority of states within India feature cities of over 1 million residents, so population boom is not a rarity. Whether you're exploring ancient landmarks, indulging in local cuisine or witnessing technological advancements, India's largest cities offer an unforgettable experience.

We used official Indian government data from all respective municipal corporations to rank population numbers. Where firsthand data for Indian cities was unavailable, we went by the UN World Urbanisation Prospects estimates, which were last updated in 2018. It's also worth noting that the last full-scale census of the Indian population took place in 2011, so actual numbers are likely to be larger than what is represented.