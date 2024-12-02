10 Most Corrupt Countries in the World — As Far As We Know

By: Ada Tseng  |  Dec 2, 2024
The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) measures different different types of corruption in the public sector, including but not limited to bribery, nepotistic appointments and transparency of public affairs. A Mokhtari / Getty Images

In order to measure the most corrupt countries in the world, it's important to first understand what makes a country corrupt. According to Transparency International, a global coalition against corruption, corruption is "the abuse of entrusted power for private gain."

Since 1995, Transparency International has published the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), which measures perceived levels of corruption on a scale from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). Corruption levels are based on perceptions because most corruption happens behind closed doors; secret illegal activity is, by nature, impossible to measure objectively.

Corruption can happen anywhere, to anyone. A country's corruption levels can also change, based on circumstances and efforts made to decrease corruption. Let's take a closer look on which countries are currently perceived as the most corrupt, based on the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index.

Contents
  1. Somalia
  2. Syria
  3. South Sudan
  4. Venezuela
  5. Yemen
  6. North Korea
  7. Libya
  8. Haiti
  9. Equatorial Guinea
  10. Burundi
  11. How Does One Develop a Corruption Perception Index?

1. Somalia

The most corrupt country in the index was Somalia, which has ranked as one of the world's most corrupt countries on the CPI since 2010.

In addition to the ongoing tensions of the Somali Civil War, which has been going on since the late 1980s, Somalia is still recovering from the country's most severe drought in four decades, which spanned from 2021 to 2023.

2. Syria

According to a 2019 report by the Syrian Association for Citizen's Dignity, corruption in Syria is spreading at an increasing rate, due to "recent regime policies and the powers granted to specific bodies, without restrictions or control; the country's declining economic situation; and low salaries for government workers."

3. South Sudan

In 2021 there was a coup in Sudan, and since 2023, there has been an ongoing civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). It has displaced over 10 million Sudanese people.

4. Venezuela

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, "political unrest, financial collapse and corruption in Venezuela have created an environment an that allows transnational criminal organizations to operate unchecked." Some of those groups are deemed terrorist organizations.

5. Yemen

Yemen has been in constant war since 2014. The ongoing conflict has given corrupt people the opportunity to illegally extract wealth without consequences.

A Gan Integrity risk report showed that petty corruption is present in every government office in Yemen and that bribery is a widespread practice.

6. North Korea

North Korea is known for its authoritarian regime led by Kim Jong-Un, who makes frequent threats to launch nuclear attacks on his enemies. A 2019 United Nation human right report describes the North Korean government of perpetuating "a vicious cycle of deprivation, corruption and repression."

The country is also notorious for its officials demanding bribes from its citizens who struggle to secure basic necessities.

7. Libya

It's been over a decade since rebel forces assassinated former Libyan ruler, but corruption remains a problem, post-revolution. Research has also shown that corruption contributes to migrant smuggling and trafficking in the country.

8. Haiti

Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, and it's been devastated by natural disasters, including Hurricane Matthew in 2006 and the Haiti earthquake in 2010. The Caribbean country is also notorious for gang activity and organized crime.

9. Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea is a country rich in mineral resources. But even though it has the highest GDP per capita, many of its citizens still live in poverty. Though the country has a framework in place to fight corruption, a Civil Society report found it's not being implemented due to lack of resources.

10. Burundi

The East African country is the poorest country in the world, measured by GDP per capita. It's known for widespread bribery that occurs both at the higher levels of government and in everyday interactions.

According to Transparency International, influential people often seize land and resources without permission or consequences.

How Does One Develop a Corruption Perception Index?

If you visit the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index for more rankings of the most corrupt countries in the world, you'll find that each country's score uses at least three data sources drawn from 13 corruption surveys.

Here are 10 types of public sector corruption that the index takes into consideration.

  1. Bribery
  2. Diversion of public funds
  3. Officials using their public office for private gain without facing consequences
  4. Ability of governments to contain corruption in the public sector
  5. Excessive red tape in the public sector which may increase opportunities for corruption
  6. Nepotistic appointments in the civil service
  7. Laws ensuring that public officials must disclose their finances and potential conflicts of interest
  8. Legal protection for people who report cases of bribery and corruption
  9. State capture by narrow vested interests
  10. Access to information on public affairs/government activities

According to recent data from Transparency International, over 80 percent of the population lives in countries that score lower than the global average, which is 43.

Also, the most corrupt nations in the world tend to enable transnational corruption, which means that the corrupt activities cross borders and involve multiple countries.

Now That's Squeaky Clean

On the opposite side of the corruption spectrum, Denmark, Finland and New Zealand were ranked least corrupt in 2023. Western Europe (which the index lumps in with the European Union) is the top-scoring region for cleanliness, whereas Sub-Saharan Africa scores lowest.

