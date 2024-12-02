10 Most Corrupt Countries in the World — As Far As We Know

" " The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) measures different different types of corruption in the public sector, including but not limited to bribery, nepotistic appointments and transparency of public affairs. A Mokhtari / Getty Images

In order to measure the most corrupt countries in the world, it's important to first understand what makes a country corrupt. According to Transparency International, a global coalition against corruption, corruption is "the abuse of entrusted power for private gain."

Since 1995, Transparency International has published the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), which measures perceived levels of corruption on a scale from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). Corruption levels are based on perceptions because most corruption happens behind closed doors; secret illegal activity is, by nature, impossible to measure objectively.

Advertisement

Corruption can happen anywhere, to anyone. A country's corruption levels can also change, based on circumstances and efforts made to decrease corruption. Let's take a closer look on which countries are currently perceived as the most corrupt, based on the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index.