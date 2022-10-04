How Does the U.S. Government Declassify Top Secret Documents?

" " During declassification projects, documents that cannot be released are removed from the files and replaced with withdrawal notices (like these). The withdrawal notice contains unique information used by National Archives staff to retrieve the withdrawn item if a researcher requests it informally or under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

The order, however, doesn't cover Presidential authority to declassify, or lay out guidelines for the procedure that presidents should follow if they want to declassify a document. The only official guidance on that seems to come from a 2020 federal appeals court decision, in which the judges noted that "declassification, even by the President, must follow established procedures." However, the normal practice seems to be that the president records the declassification decision in an official memorandum.

Even Trump, who's claimed that he could declassify documents merely by thinking about it, followed this practice Jan. 19, 2021, when he issued a memorandum declassifying certain documents related to the FBI's investigation of links between his 2016 campaign and the Russian government's efforts to interfere in the election. (Trump did accept certain redactions proposed by the FBI.)

A U.S. president is recognized as having ultimate power to classify or declassify documents, as part of the powers as commander in chief of the U.S. military in Article II, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, which was affirmed in a 1988 Supreme Court case, Department of the Navy v. Egan.

"Some people would argue that the President can do whatever he wants, no matter what," Mary DeRosa, who served as National Security Council Legal Adviser in the Obama administration, said at a recent panel discussion on the handling of secrets, held by the Schar School at GMU. "I think that probably overstates it a bit."

Critics of the declassification process have long contended that it still results in the government keeping too many secrets.

"There is nearly universal agreement that the existing declassification process is inadequate, to put it mildly," Steven Aftergood, director of the Federation of American Scientists' Project on Government Secrecy from 1991 to 2021, says via email. "Under current policy, too much information is kept classified for too long without a valid national security justification. As a result, the historical record has gaps and blind spots, and public deliberation on current national security matters is impaired."

Aftergood cited the federal government's own Information Security Insight Office, which in a July 2022 report to President Joe Biden concluded that "the automatic declassification system as it currently exists ... is unable to meet the requirements for existing paper records and will never keep up with the tsunami of digital CNSI [Classified National Security Information] being created daily, making it likely that most of it will never be reviewed for declassification."

Aftergood says he thinks the system would be improved by changing the rules and setting an automatic "drop dead date" on classification — say, 40 or 50 years — after which older documents automatically would become available to the public, without the need for formal reclassification or even review. Imposing mandatory expiration dates for secrecy actually was considered by the Clinton administration back in the mid-1990s, Aftergood says.

There's also the question of whether presidents, who hold the ultimate authority on what should be classified and what should be released, should have more checks on their power, or at least be compelled to explain their decisions.

"Written justifications for classification can be useful in some circumstances," Aftergood says. "And the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, for one, has adopted such a requirement in its own classification policy. But considering that tens of millions of classifications actions are taken each year, it would not be practical to require individual written justifications in each case. "

The sheer volume of classified documents that must be evaluated for possible declassification is a problem. In 2020, the most recent year for which figures are available, agencies completed automatic declassification review of approximately 40 million pages of records by Dec. 31. But they were unable to get to another 23.6 million pages that were scheduled for release.

Now That's Interesting Another of the GMU panelists, John Fitzpatrick, the senior director for records access and information security management in the Obama administration, noted that declassification isn't about just documents, but the pieces of information that are being declassified. "If I declassify a fact — the location that a special thing happened, or the person that did that special thing — whatever that fact is, it can exist in many forms," he says. That makes it necessary to find all the documents that contain the fact and remark them, so that government officials know what can be disclosed and differentiate it from other information that still needs to be protected.