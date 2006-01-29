Please enter terms to search for.

What Exactly Is Antifa and How Does It Work?

Antifa is a loosely organized movement that doesn't have leaders or advocate government policies. Instead, the movement's goal is to oppose fascism wherever it appears around the world.

By Patrick J. Kiger Government / Political Issues
When Presidential Approval Ratings Really Matter

Every week there's a poll with new numbers on how many Americans approve of the president's job performance. But what do these numbers really tell us and when should we take them seriously?

By Dave Roos Jun 9, 2020 Government / Political Issues
Can the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election Be Postponed?

The date the U.S. president must vacate office is written into the Constitution, election or not. Filling the seat without an election, though, is extremely complicated.

By John Donovan May 19, 2020 Government / Elections
Is the U.S. Prepared to Handle Natural Disasters During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Natural disasters may not pair well with the COVID-19 pandemic. For America to brace the impact, it needs to prepare now.

By Ari Kelo May 13, 2020 Government / Emergency Services
The Defense Production Act Was Designed for Emergencies Like Coronavirus

President Harry Truman signed it into law in 1950 and it's been invoked many times ever since. Should President Donald Trump be using it more to help health care workers?

By John Donovan Mar 27, 2020 Government / Emergency Services
The Waffle House Index Is at Code Red; That's Not Good

What is the Waffle House Index anyway, and does the Federal Emergency Management Agency really use it to gauge local disasters?

By Sarah Gleim Mar 25, 2020 Government / Emergency Services
Can the Feds Close State Borders to Stop COVID-19?

Some legal experts say that the U.S. government lacks the authority to close state borders or quarantine entire cities to stop the coronavirus from spreading. Others aren't so sure.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 17, 2020 Government / Emergency Services
What Are Superdelegates?

Why does the Democratic Party have superdelegates who don't have to respect primary results when they cast votes? Is that undemocractic or a hedge against nominating a poor candidate?

By Nathan Chandler Government / Elections
Why Is Super Tuesday So Super?

Super Tuesday is the day early in a U.S. presidential primary season when a large number of states hold primaries. It's also the first day when a huge number of delegates are up for grabs.

By Sarah Gleim Feb 19, 2020 Government / Elections
How Political Primaries Work

Political primaries let voters choose which candidate they want to represent their political party as president. But not everyone is happy with the process. What are the problems, and can they be fixed?

By Josh Clark & Kathryn Whitbourne Government / Elections
Test Your Knowledge of Presidential Campaign Slogans

Does the campaign slogan really make or break a candidate? Some of the most successful presidential campaign slogans have had little to do with any actual issues. Take our quiz on victorious presidential campaign slogans to find what worked.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Government / Political Issues
How the White House Press Briefing Went From Daily to Done

White House press briefings, which date back to the McKinley administration, could be the most important means of communication between the White House and the American people. Are they a thing of the past?

By Patrick J. Kiger Jan 24, 2020 Government / Political Issues
Why Countries Use Economic Sanctions to Prevent Conflict

Economic sanctions are one way of pressuring another nation to comply without resorting to war. But the penalties often target the population and not the government. So do they work?

By Patrick J. Kiger Jan 17, 2020 Government / Political Issues
Fight for Equal Rights Amendment Enters a New Era

The ERA just got a big boost from the state of Virginia. Is now finally the time that the ERA will become the 28th Amendment?

By John Donovan Jan 16, 2020 Government / Political Issues
Why Libertarians Have a Love-hate Relationship With the 10th Amendment

The 10th Amendment says any power not delegated to the U.S. by the Constitution is reserved to the states. But the Constitution is never that simple ... and that's why Libertarians are so at odds with it.

By John Donovan Jan 15, 2020 Government / Political Issues
7 Key Questions in the U.S. Slavery Reparations Debate

The question of whether to pay reparations for slavery in the U.S. has been going on since slavery ended but picked up steam this year with a House hearing on the issue. We look at some key issues in the debate.

By Dave Roos Dec 2, 2019 Government / Political Issues
Will a Third-Party Candidate Ever Win the White House?

A majority of Americans feel that neither of the two main parties is doing a great job, but they can't agree on what a third party would look like. And that candidate faces enormous hurdles to make the debating stage.

By Dave Roos Sep 18, 2019 Government / Elections
How Executive Orders Work

Executive orders are directives handed down from the president without input from the legislative or judiciary branches of government. Presidents often use them when Congress won't approve a favored regulation. But should they?

By Dave Roos Government / Political Issues
Could the Electoral College Be Obsolete By the Next U.S. Presidential Election?

American presidents are chosen by the electoral college rather than the popular vote. But a measure to circumvent that is gaining steam. So far, 15 states have signed on, but is it constitutional?

By Dave Roos Jun 17, 2019 Government / Elections
Can You Ignore a Subpoena?

Ignoring a subpoena can land you in jail. So why would anybody do it?

By John Donovan May 30, 2019 Government / Political Issues
The Anatomy of a U.S. Presidential Motorcade

When the U.S. president comes to town, it's time to get off the roads. As fast as you can.

By John Donovan May 23, 2019 Government / Agencies
What Is an Oligarchy and Has the U.S. Become One?

Opinions differ about whether the U.S. has become an oligarchy, a society in which a wealthy elite has most of the power.

By Patrick J. Kiger May 20, 2019 Government / Political Issues
What Is a Constitutional Crisis?

We've been hearing the words constitutional crisis tossed around a lot lately. But what is one, really?

By John Donovan May 9, 2019 Government / Political Issues
How the Census Works

The U.S. census is a headcount of the nation that takes place every 10 years. How has it changed over time and what's happening with the 2020 census?

By Dave Roos Government / Citizenship
How Fascism Works

In fascism, the State is all that matters, and constant conquest is necessary to glorify that State. But how do you convince people to support a philosophy that denies their personal value? Is fascism really still alive today?

By Julia Layton & John Donovan Government / Political Issues

