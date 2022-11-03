What to Do if Your Vote Is Challenged on Election Day

Before you vote, you need to ensure that your voter registration is current. You can verify your registration status online. If you can't get online, then call your local election office or a voter help line like the ones listed in the hotline section below.

If you find you're not registered, search the National Conference of State Legislatures for your state's online voter registration application. If you need to do this in person, then call your local election office for instructions.

At this point, you may have missed your state's deadline for voter registration. But it may not be too late to register in others.

Many states allow same-day registration at polling sites. Check if yours does. If it does, and you need to register, ask the poll worker at the correct polling location for a same-day registration form; complete the form and then ask for a conditional ballot. A conditional ballot allows election officials to count your vote after verifying your voter eligibility. If you can't research online, you can call your local election office to find out if you can register on Election Day.