Running Antarctica's 'Penguin Post Office': Coolest Job Ever?

It's not that running the Port Lockroy post office on the postage-stamp-sized Godier Island (just kidding — it's about the size of a football field) is a total bed of roses, even though the U.K. Antarctic Heritage Trust that manages the Antarctic base got over 6,000 applications to fill the four positions this year. For starters, the chosen candidates, all from the U.K., will have to deal with the lack of running water and flushing toilets, showering on passing ships, no WiFi, constant daylight, subzero temperatures and a dizzying array of work tasks, including monitoring Godier Island's 1,500 odiferous gentoo penguins (Pygoscelis papua). However, the job's term limits make it doable for Ballantyne, Hilton, Corbett and Bruzzone — they can deal with almost any inconvenience for five months, right?

Between November and March in the austral summer of 2022-2023, the four women will be living the Antarctic dream at one of the most popular tourist attractions on the coldest continent. Originally built by the British in 1944 as part of Operation Tabarin, a secret mission to strengthen Britain's hold on the Falkland Islands during World War II, the base was initially christened Station A, but was abandoned in 1962. However, the Port Lockroy base was restored in 1996 and became the relatively bustling post office and general store it is today.