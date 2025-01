The most populous city in Illinois and the third-largest in the U.S. is Chicago, known as The Windy City.

If you look at an Illinois map, you'll find Chicago located in the northeastern corner along the shores of Lake Michigan. The Chicago region includes a vast network of surrounding suburbs, many of which contribute to the broader Chicago metropolitan area.

The Chicago metro area is a global hub for finance, culture and innovation. It's known for its iconic skyline, deep-dish pizza and world-class museums. The Windy City offers endless attractions, including Millennium Park, Navy Pier and the Chicago Riverwalk. The city also boasts strong scenes for blues and house music.