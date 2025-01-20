15 Largest Cities in Florida by Population (No. 1 Isn't Miami)

By: Yara Simón  |  Jan 20, 2025
Florida's largest city isn't home to an internationally famous nightlife, nor to tens of thousands of acres of theme parks. No no, the state's most populous city is Jacksonville. joe daniel price / Getty Images

Florida is one of the most populous states in the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 23.4 million people call Florida home. With its sandy beaches, mix of cultures and diverse ecosystems, there are many reasons people gravitate toward the Sunshine State.

With a mix of coastal charm, tropical climates, and growing industries Florida's largest cities are as varied as the state itself. Here are the 15 largest cities in Florida, ranked by population, according to World Population Review.

Contents
  1. Jacksonville (997,000)
  2. Miami (460,000)
  3. Tampa (408,000)
  4. Orlando (325,000)
  5. St. Petersburg (264,000)
  6. Port St. Lucie (257,000)
  7. Cape Coral (234,000)
  8. Hialeah (220,000)
  9. Tallahassee (203,000)
  10. Fort Lauderdale (184,000)
  11. Pembroke Pines (171,000)
  12. Hollywood (154,000)
  13. Gainesville (147,000)
  14. Miramar (140,000)
  15. Coral Springs (135,000)

1. Jacksonville (997,000)

One of the largest cities by area in the contiguous U.S., Jacksonville is the most populous city in Florida. The Jacksonville metropolitan area combines urban development with natural beauty.

Known for its beaches and riverfront, the city, located in Duval County, is also a hub for business and the military. Cultural attractions like the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens add to its appeal.

2. Miami (460,000)

Miami-Dade County is an international hotspot for art, nightlife and cultural diversity. Famous for its Cuban food and the Wynwood Art District, the South Florida city is a major tourist destination.

3. Tampa (408,000)

Located along Florida's Gulf Coast, Tampa is one of Florida's most populated cities. Hillsborough County boasts popular sports teams, craft breweries and the historic Ybor City district. The Tampa Riverwalk and attractions like Busch Gardens make it a favorite for residents and visitors alike.

4. Orlando (325,000)

Orlando is home to theme parks Walt Disney World and Universal Studios and countless other attractions. Beyond its tourist appeal, the city boasts a growing tech sector and an active arts scene. Its family-friendly vibe makes it a popular place to live.

5. St. Petersburg (264,000)

Often called the "Sunshine City" for its many sunny days, St. Petersburg has waterfront parks and a thriving arts scene. The Salvador Dalí Museum, ghost tours and the St. Pete Pier are major draws. The city’s laid-back vibe helps make this Tampa Bay area city a favorite in the state.

6. Port St. Lucie (257,000)

Nestled along Florida's Treasure Coast, Port St. Lucie is a growing city with scenic landscapes and golf courses. The city's calm atmosphere and family-oriented amenities make it a popular place to settle down. Its proximity to the St. Lucie River offers plenty of outdoor activities.

7. Cape Coral (234,000)

With over 400 miles of canals, Cape Coral is a boater’s paradise. Located near Fort Myers, the city is known for its laid-back lifestyle and outdoor recreation. Waterfront living and nature preserves make it a distinct and growing community.

8. Hialeah (220,000)

Hialeah, also a part of Miami-Dade County, has a strong Cuban-American culture and community. The city features local businesses, traditional Cuban cuisine, and cultural festivals.

9. Tallahassee (203,000)

As Florida’s capital, Tallahassee is a hub for politics and education. Home to Florida State University and Florida A&M University, the city has a college town vibe. Historic landmarks and scenic trails make the city special.

10. Fort Lauderdale (184,000)

Fort Lauderdale is a coastal gem with an extensive canal system. Its beaches, upscale shopping and lively downtown make it a favorite for tourists and residents. The annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show highlights its maritime significance.

11. Pembroke Pines (171,000)

Located in South Florida, Pembroke Pines is a family-friendly city. Its diverse population is visible in its restaurants and cultural offerings. The city's growing economy attracts residents from across the region.

12. Hollywood (154,000)

Hollywood, nestled between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, offers a mix of coastal charm and urban amenities. Its proximity to major attractions makes it a popular spot for tourists and locals alike.

13. Gainesville (147,000)

Home to the University of Florida, Gainesville is a college town with a lively cultural and academic atmosphere. The city's nature reserves and historic districts make it a picturesque place to live. Festivals and local eateries add to its community.

14. Miramar (140,000)

Miramar, located in Broward County, is a diverse and rapidly growing city. It attracts professionals and families alike. Parks and cultural programs enhance its appeal as a suburban gem.

15. Coral Springs (135,000)

Coral Springs has family-friendly neighborhoods, excellent schools and a commitment to green spaces. The city's strict aesthetic codes create an organized look. Its growing population and strong sense of community make it a standout in South Florida.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

