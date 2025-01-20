15 Largest Cities in Florida by Population (No. 1 Isn't Miami)

" " Florida's largest city isn't home to an internationally famous nightlife, nor to tens of thousands of acres of theme parks. No no, the state's most populous city is Jacksonville. joe daniel price / Getty Images

Florida is one of the most populous states in the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 23.4 million people call Florida home. With its sandy beaches, mix of cultures and diverse ecosystems, there are many reasons people gravitate toward the Sunshine State.

With a mix of coastal charm, tropical climates, and growing industries Florida's largest cities are as varied as the state itself. Here are the 15 largest cities in Florida, ranked by population, according to World Population Review.