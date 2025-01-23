15 Largest Cities in North America, Ranked by Population

By: Ada Tseng  |  Jan 23, 2025
palace of fine arts in mexico city
U.S. residents may be surprised to learn that North America's largest city isn't NYC, but rather a metropolis south of the border. John Coletti / Getty Images

The most populous country in North America (the United States) is also home to some of the largest cities in North America, but the No. 1 spot goes to Mexico City.

The third-largest continent in terms of land area, North America's population is about 600 million. The continent is bordered by the Pacific Ocean to the west, the Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Arctic Ocean to the north. Below it is Central America (with a population of about 50 million) and South America (the fourth-largest continent with about 430 million people).

Advertisement

Out of the 23 countries on the continent of North America, the United States is the most populous, followed by Mexico and Canada. Canada is the largest by land area, but its cities have relatively small populations. Let's dive into the 15 largest cities in North America, ranked by population.

Contents
  1. Mexico City, Mexico (12.29 million)
  2. New York City, NY (8.18 million)
  3. Los Angeles, CA (3.97 million)
  4. Chicago, IL (2.72 million)
  5. Toronto, Canada (2.60 million)
  6. Houston, TX (2.29 million)
  7. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (2.20 million)
  8. Havana, Cuba (2.16 million)
  9. Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico (1.66 million)
  10. Montréal, Canada (1.60 million)
  11. Philadelphia, PA (1.57 million)
  12. Phoenix, AZ (1.56 million)
  13. Guadalajara, Mexico (1.50 million)
  14. San Antonio, TX (1.47 million)
  15. San Diego, CA (1.39 million)

1. Mexico City, Mexico (12.29 million)

Mexico City, Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico. ferrantraite / Getty Images

The largest city in North America is Mexico City. Its vibrant food scene, ancient ruins and bustling festivals attract millions of visitors each year.

A cultural epicenter, Ciudad de México boasts landmarks like the Zócalo (one of the largest city squares in the world), Chapultepec Park (with a historic castle at its entrance) and the National Museum of Anthropology (known for its extensive collection of pre-Columbian artifacts, including the Aztec Sun Stone).

Advertisement

2. New York City, NY (8.18 million)

New York City, New York.
New York City, New York. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

The largest city in the United States, New York City is a global icon of finance, culture and entertainment.

Nicknamed the City That Never Sleeps, it offers landmarks like Times Square, Central Park, Wall Street and the Statue of Liberty. It's also known for its five boroughs — Manhattan, Brooklyn, Harlem, Queens and the Bronx — and its Broadway (and off-Broadway) shows.

Advertisement

3. Los Angeles, CA (3.97 million)

Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles, California. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

The entertainment capital of the world, Los Angeles is known for being a tourist destination, home to Hollywood hopefuls and having an abundance of sunny beaches. The city boasts cultural landmarks like the Getty Center, Dodgers Stadium and Griffith Observatory. Its diverse neighborhoods and global cuisine add to its unique appeal.

Advertisement

4. Chicago, IL (2.72 million)

Chicago, Illinois.
Chicago, Illinois. Mlenny / Getty Images

Situated along Lake Michigan, Chicago is a city known for its striking architecture, deep-dish pizza and rich cultural history. The Willis Tower (formerly the Sears Tower), Millennium Park and the Art Institute of Chicago are standout attractions.

Advertisement

5. Toronto, Canada (2.60 million)

Toronto, Canada
Toronto, Canada. Pierre Ogeron / Getty Images

Toronto is Canada's largest city and known for its iconic CN Tower and waterfront skyline. The city also boasts vibrant neighborhoods like Kensington Market and the Distillery District.

Advertisement

6. Houston, TX (2.29 million)

Houston, Texas
Houston, Texas. Drazen_ / Getty Images

Houston is a global hub for the energy industry. Also known as Space City, Houston is home to NASA's Mission Control, where astronauts are trained and space missions are managed. Its culinary offerings, from barbecue to Tex-Mex to international offerings, reflect its diversity.

Advertisement

7. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (2.20 million)

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Patrick Donovan / Getty Images

The capital of the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo is the oldest continuously inhabited city in the Americas. Its Colonial Zone, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, features historic landmarks like the Catedral Primada de América and Alcázar de Colón.

Known for its lively music, vibrant nightlife, and warm hospitality, the city combines rich history with modern urban flair.

Advertisement

8. Havana, Cuba (2.16 million)

Havana, Cuba
Havana, Cuba. xavierarnau / Getty Images

Havana, Cuba's capital, is a city of old-world charm. Its streets are lined with colorful colonial buildings and iconic 1950s American cars, like Chevrolets and Cadillacs. Landmarks like the Malecón, the Capitolio and Old Havana (a UNESCO World Heritage Site with cobblestone streets, colonial plazas and historic buildings) showcase the city's rich heritage.

Advertisement

9. Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico (1.66 million)

Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico. Carlos Sanchez Pereyra / Getty Images

Ecatepec de Morelos, often referred to simply as Ecatepec, is named after José María Morelos, a key figure in Mexico's War of Independence.

Part of the Greater Mexico City area, Ecatepec's proximity to the capital makes it an important urban center for the region. It's home to El Tepeyac Hill, believed to be the site of the Virgin of Guadalupe's apparition, and neighboring the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Advertisement

10. Montréal, Canada (1.60 million)

Montréal, Canada
Montréal, Canada. Mlenny / Getty Images

Montréal is a city of European charm and Canadian warmth. It's the largest French-speaking city in North America, as well as a hub of arts and culture, with a reputation of being the City of Festivals.

Visitors also appreciate sightseeing at the historic Old Port and Mount Royal. Food-wise, it's famous for poutine, thin bagels and smoked meat.

11. Philadelphia, PA (1.57 million)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. dszc / Getty Images

Philadelphia is known as the City of Brotherly Love because its name is derived from the Greek words "philos" ("love" or "friendship") and "adelphos" ("brother").

Landmarks like Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell reflect its significance in the nation's founding. It's also known for its vibrant arts scene and famous Philly cheesesteaks.

12. Phoenix, AZ (1.56 million)

Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona. Davel5957 / Getty Images

Phoenix is the largest city in the Southwest and a hub for outdoor enthusiasts. Known for its desert landscapes, it offers attractions like Camelback Mountain and the Desert Botanical Garden. The city's growing tech industry adds to its modern appeal.

13. Guadalajara, Mexico (1.50 million)

Guadalajara, Mexico
Guadalajara, Mexico. Jeff Schneiderman / Getty Images

Guadalajara, known as the birthplace of mariachi music and tequila, is a cultural gem of Mexico. It's the capital of the state of Jalisco, and its historic plazas, cathedrals and the Hospicio Cabañas are popular attractions.

14. San Antonio, TX (1.47 million)

San Antonio, Texas
San Antonio, Texas. Randy Faris / Getty Images

San Antonio, perhaps best known for the Alamo, the most iconic symbol of Texas' fight for independence from Mexico. The River Walk is also a popular tourist attraction, and it's a city with a dedicated sports fandom, rallying behind the San Antonio Spurs basketball team.

15. San Diego, CA (1.39 million)

San Diego, CA
San Diego, California. Art Wager / Getty Images

San Diego, known for its temperate weather year-round and stunning coastline, is a laid-back city with plenty to explore. The San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, and miles of beaches attract visitors during every season. Its military presence and biotech industries also play a vital role in its economy.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...