The most populous country in North America (the United States) is also home to some of the largest cities in North America, but the No. 1 spot goes to Mexico City.

The third-largest continent in terms of land area, North America's population is about 600 million. The continent is bordered by the Pacific Ocean to the west, the Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Arctic Ocean to the north. Below it is Central America (with a population of about 50 million) and South America (the fourth-largest continent with about 430 million people).

Out of the 23 countries on the continent of North America, the United States is the most populous, followed by Mexico and Canada. Canada is the largest by land area, but its cities have relatively small populations. Let's dive into the 15 largest cities in North America, ranked by population.