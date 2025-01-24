15 Largest Cities in Montana, Ranked by Population

By: Talon Homer  |  Jan 24, 2025
We'll be honest: Big cities aren't the first thing that come to mind when we think of Montana, home of Glacier National Park (among other natural beauties). Jordan Siemens / Getty Images

Montana, known as Big Sky Country, is a state of stunning natural beauty, mountain ranges and a growing population. The largest cities in Montana are characterized by a mix of historic charm and modern development, serving as gateways to outdoor adventures and economic hubs for their regions.

Whether you're seeking outdoor recreation, local shops, cultural events or a glimpse into the state's pioneer history, Montana's cities offer a diverse array of experiences. Here, we've ranked Montana's largest cities by population according to most recent data published by the United States Census Bureau.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Billings (120,900)
  2. Missoula (77,750)
  3. Great Falls (60,400)
  4. Bozeman (57,300)
  5. Butte (36,400)
  6. Helena (34,460)
  7. Kalispell (29,900)
  8. Belgrade (12,500)
  9. Anaconda (9,700)
  10. Havre (9,300)
  11. Whitefish (9,200)
  12. Livingston (8,900)
  13. Miles City (8,400)
  14. Laurel (7,200)
  15. Lewistown (6,100)

1. Billings (120,900)

The largest in Montana, Billings is a major city for commerce, health care and industry. Known as the Magic City, it boasts attractions like the Rimrocks, Yellowstone Art Museum and nearby Pompeys Pillar. Its growing downtown and proximity to Yellowstone National Park make it a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and travelers looking to kick back.

Billings serves as a trade hub for all of Montana, as well as neighboring states like Wyoming and the Dakotas. Comparatively, the rest of the state relies on industries that require wide open spaces like agriculture and ranching. The Magic City has the most urban amenities and by far the highest population density in the state, with up to 185,000 residents including surrounding suburbs.

Advertisement

2. Missoula (77,750)

Missoula, nicknamed the "Garden City," is a vibrant college town and cultural hotspot. Home to the University of Montana, it offers a lively arts scene, historic downtown and access to outdoor activities like hiking and kayaking. The Clark Fork River and surrounding mountains add to its scenic beauty.

Advertisement

3. Great Falls (60,400)

Located along the Missouri River in western Montana, Great Falls is known for its rich history and breathtaking landscapes. The city features attractions like the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, Giant Springs State Park and the C.M. Russell Museum.

Great Falls is also known as the Electric City thanks to its large number of hydroelectric dams that supply power to the surrounding region. Its strong community ties and recreational opportunities make it a great place to live and visit.

Advertisement

4. Bozeman (57,300)

Bozeman is the largest city in south central Montana as well one of its fastest-growing areas, known for its proximity to Yellowstone National Park and thriving tech industry. Home to Montana State University, the city boasts a youthful energy, outdoor activities and a dynamic downtown. The Museum of the Rockies and Bridger Bowl Ski Area are major attractions.

Advertisement

5. Butte (36,400)

Once a bustling mining town, Butte retains its historic charm and unique character. The city's rich mining history is evident in landmarks like the Berkeley Pit and the World Museum of Mining. Its annual Evel Knievel Days and Folk Festival celebrate the city's heritage and culture.

Advertisement

6. Helena (34,460)

As Montana's state capital, Helena is steeped in history and civic pride. Known for its historic Last Chance Gulch and the stunning Montana State Capitol building, the capital city offers a mix of cultural attractions and outdoor recreation. The nearby Gates of the Mountains Wilderness is a must-visit.

Advertisement

7. Kalispell (29,900)

Kalispell is the gateway to Glacier National Park — the northernmost point of the Rocky Mountains within the U.S — and Flathead Lake, making it a hub for outdoor enthusiasts. The city's charming downtown, historic Conrad Mansion Museum and proximity to natural wonders draw visitors year-round. Its primary economy is centered around tourism and agriculture.

Advertisement

8. Belgrade (12,500)

Located near Bozeman, Belgrade is a growing community with a small-town feel. It serves as a residential hub for the Gallatin Valley and offers easy access to outdoor activities. Its close proximity to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport makes it a convenient location.

Advertisement

9. Anaconda (9,700)

Anaconda is a historic city with roots in Montana's gold rush mining industry. Surrounded by the Pintler Mountains, it offers access to outdoor adventures like hiking and fishing. The Anaconda Smoke Stack State Park and historic Washoe Theatre are notable landmarks.

Advertisement

10. Havre (9,300)

Located near the Canadian border, Havre is a small city with a rich railroad and pioneer history. The Havre Beneath the Streets attraction offers a glimpse into its past, while nearby Beaver Creek Park provides outdoor recreation. Its close-knit community and frontier spirit define its character.

Just south of Havre are the Bear Paw Mountains, a small rocky range which juts out of the relatively flat surrounding landscape. At their highest point, the Bear Paws reach an elevation of nearly 7,000 feet.

11. Whitefish (9,200)

Whitefish is a picturesque resort town nestled near Glacier National Park. Known for its ski slopes at Whitefish Mountain Resort, the town also features a charming downtown with shops, galleries and restaurants. Its year-round outdoor activities attract visitors from around the world.

12. Livingston (8,900)

Livingston is a charming town on the Yellowstone River, known for its historic downtown and artistic community. Its proximity to Yellowstone National Park makes it a popular stop for travelers. Outdoor enthusiasts enjoy fishing, hiking and wildlife watching in the area.

13. Miles City (8,400)

Known as the "Cowboy Capital of Montana," Miles City has a rich ranching and rodeo history. The annual Miles City Bucking Horse Sale is a major event. The Range Riders Museum highlights the city's western heritage, while the Yellowstone River provides scenic beauty.

14. Laurel (7,200)

A suburb of Billings, Laurel is a small city with a friendly community and a focus on outdoor recreation. It's known for its annual Fourth of July celebration and nearby Yellowstone River access. The Laurel Golf Club is a popular local attraction.

15. Lewistown (6,100)

Lewistown, located in central Montana, is known for its scenic landscapes and small-town charm. The nearby Judith Mountains and Big Spring Creek offer plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventures. The city's historic buildings and annual events reflect its deep-rooted community pride.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Interesting

The name Montana comes from an anglicized version of the Spanish word "montaña," meaning mountain. This territory has one of the most literal names you will find anywhere in the United States, obviously owing to its many mountain ranges and rock climbing trails.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...