15 Largest Cities in Montana, Ranked by Population

" " We'll be honest: Big cities aren't the first thing that come to mind when we think of Montana, home of Glacier National Park (among other natural beauties). Jordan Siemens / Getty Images

Montana, known as Big Sky Country, is a state of stunning natural beauty, mountain ranges and a growing population. The largest cities in Montana are characterized by a mix of historic charm and modern development, serving as gateways to outdoor adventures and economic hubs for their regions.

Whether you're seeking outdoor recreation, local shops, cultural events or a glimpse into the state's pioneer history, Montana's cities offer a diverse array of experiences. Here, we've ranked Montana's largest cities by population according to most recent data published by the United States Census Bureau.