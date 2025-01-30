12 Largest Cities in Mexico, Ranked by Population

By: Yara Simón  |  Jan 30, 2025
mexico city
The Mexican flag flies over the Zocalo, the main square in Mexico City. John Coletti / Getty Images

Mexico is home to some of the world's biggest and most dynamic urban centers. From the bustling streets of its capital to rural areas, the largest cities in Mexico showcase distinct cultures and lifestyles.

Whether you're exploring historic landmarks, sampling world-famous cuisine or diving into local traditions, Mexico's largest cities offer a unique glimpse into the country's diversity. Here are the 12 most populous cities in the United Mexican States, according to 2020 census information.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Mexico City (9.2 million)
  2. Tijuana (1.9 million)
  3. León (1.7 million)
  4. Puebla (1.7 million)
  5. Ecatepec (1.6 million)
  6. Ciudad Juárez (1.5 million)
  7. Zapopan (1.5 million)
  8. Guadalajara (1.4 million)
  9. Monterrey (1.1 million)
  10. Nezahualcóyotl (1 million)
  11. Mexicali (1 million)
  12. Querétaro (1 million)

1. Mexico City (9.2 million)

Mexico City, previously known as the Federal District (Distrito Federal in Spanish), is a sprawling metropolis that blends a myriad of influences. Iconic landmarks like the Zócalo, Chapultepec Park and the Museo Nacional de Antropología reflect its rich history. The thriving arts scene, attractions and renowned culinary offerings in Ciudad de México make it a global destination.

Advertisement

2. Tijuana (1.9 million)

Tijuana, located in Baja California, is a bustling city with a total population of 1,922,523. It has a booming culinary industry and it borders the United States.

Advertisement

3. León (1.7 million)

Known as one of the shoe capitals of the world, León is a major manufacturing hub in Mexico. Located in Guanajuato, the city hosts an annual International Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Advertisement

4. Puebla (1.7 million)

Puebla, known for its colonial architecture and culinary heritage, is the largest city in Puebla state. The city's historic center, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, features stunning churches and colorful streets.

Advertisement

5. Ecatepec (1.6 million)

Located in the State of Mexico, just outside the capital, Ecatepec de Morelos is a densely populated city and part of the Greater Mexico City area. Known for its residential zones and bustling commercial districts, it serves as a major suburban hub for commuters to the capital.

Advertisement

6. Ciudad Juárez (1.5 million)

Situated on the U.S.-Mexico border, Ciudad Juárez is a key center for international trade and manufacturing. The city's binational character and thriving maquiladora industry drive its economy. Its border location offers a cultural blend with neighboring El Paso, Texas. However, Juárez is also one of the most dangerous cities in the world.

Advertisement

7. Zapopan (1.5 million)

Part of the Guadalajara metropolitan area, Zapopan is a thriving city with a mix of history and modernity. Known for the Basilica of Zapopan, a major religious pilgrimage site, the city also boasts a growing tech and innovation sector.

Advertisement

8. Guadalajara (1.4 million)

The capital of Jalisco, Guadalajara is culturally significant. The city boasts historic landmarks like the Hospicio Cabañas and the Guadalajara Cathedral.

Advertisement

9. Monterrey (1.1 million)

Monterrey is a major economic and industrial powerhouse and one of the most populated cities in northern Mexico. Attractions like Fundidora Park and the Macroplaza showcase its cultural and recreational appeal.

Advertisement

10. Nezahualcóyotl (1 million)

Nezahualcóyotl features the Parque del Pueblo, a family-friendly park with a small zoo, botanical gardens and recreational spaces. Visitors can also explore cultural sites like Casa de Cultura Nezahualcóyotl, which hosts art exhibits, workshops and performances celebrating local heritage.

11. Mexicali (1 million)

Located on the U.S.-Mexico border in Baja California, Mexicali has thriving agricultural and industrial sectors. The city also boasts a rich culinary scene, particularly its Chinese-Mexican fusion cuisine. Its desert landscape offers unique outdoor adventures.

12. Querétaro (1 million)

Querétaro's historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, featuring beautifully preserved colonial architecture. Its booming tech and aerospace industries are driving its modern growth.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...