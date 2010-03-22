Local Politics
Local politics can sometimes seem like a circus but in truth, they're extremely important. Local politics includes positions at the city, county and state levels. In this section we'll explore all of the different positions in local politics.
This group of men has enormous wealth, and they make up Putin's inner circle. Do they also have any chance of toppling Putin's regime, as well?
The United Kingdom and the United States both have representative democracies, but their legislatures work very differently.
Researchers investigated the racial makeup and economic well-being of 22,286 census blocks in the U.S. with roadways bearing the slain civil rights leader's name. Here's what they found.
Pay-as-you-throw is an effective tool for reducing waste, controlling waste disposal costs and giving residents an incentive to participate in recycling and composting programs.
The Republican Party is known as the "GOP," but why? And what does "GOP" even mean?
Each state has its own head of the executive branch of government -- the state governor. But what does a state governor actually do, and how does he or she shape the lives of citizens within his or her state?
If the governor passes away or resigns, the lieutenant governor takes over the position. But outside acting as a stand-in for such an event, what does the lieutenant governor do?
The attorney general of United States is our country's legal counsel. He or she advises the president and the heads of executive departments. What else does this person do?
People know who the U.S. secretary of state is and probably something about what he or she does. But did you know states have them, too? How is their role in local government different?
Despite some confusion about its spelling, the required duties of a state comptroller are quite clear: These money managers oversee state budgets, pay state employees, manage pensions and more.
In the U.S., the state treasurer acts as the state's chief banker and money manager. Some treasurers, however, use the office as a stepping stone to bigger and better things.
By Dave Roos
The U.S. government -- and every state in the Union -- takes in billions of dollars in tax money every year. When you have that kind of money coming in, it's easy to act recklessly. Luckily, auditors general track all these funds and make sure they're spent responsibly.
Would you like to know how much your house is worth? Do you want to make sure that new shed will add value to your home before you build it? County assessors help property owners in a given county determine its value -- and, in turn, the county's property tax rate.
By Josh Clark
If you've ever gotten married, had a child or really, ever been born, your vital records have made their way over to the county clerk's office. Could you work as a county clerk and maintain all that paperwork?
By Josh Clark
You've probably seen countless legal series on television that depict large teams of attorneys representing the state. But who's the big shot in charge of those lawyers? The State's Attorney, that's who.
Forty-eight out of 50 states have operational county governments, and the person who manages those is the county board president. Elected by fellow citizens or appointed by board members, the president impacts local and national politics.
The county commission is the oldest form of government in the U.S. and is still common in many regions of the country. What tasks does a board of commissioners usually oversee?
By John Kelly
Even a mayor whose job is mostly symbolic can have a lot of pull when it comes to running a city. Where does a mayor's power come from -- and does it go all the way up to the national level?
In a big city, it would be almost impossible to make decisions and solve problems by letting the entire population vote on every issue. One solution: the city council.
By Eric Baxter
In local government, officials elected to represent districts may be called aldermen, a very old term that dates back to the Anglo-Saxon days. What exactly is an alderman?
By Josh Briggs