15 Largest Cities in France, Ranked by Population

By: Talon Homer  |  Jan 27, 2025
Paris, France. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Renowned for its rich history, art and cuisine, this iconic country is home to some of the most beautiful and culturally significant cities and towns in the world. Each of the largest cities in France showcases a unique blend of heritage, modernity and vibrant local traditions. From bustling metropolises to charming coastal hubs, these communities reflect the diverse character of the nation.

The French government divides its provinces into what are known as "urban units" to record official population, similar to what we may call a metropolitan area in the United States. However, since the most recent census information is from 2020, we've ranked the 15 largest French cities based on more recent data from World Population Review.

Contents
  1. Paris (2.14 million)
  2. Marseille (795,000)
  3. Lyon (472,000)
  4. Toulouse (433,000)
  5. Nice (339,000)
  6. Nantes (277,000)
  7. Strasbourg (275,000)
  8. Montpellier (248,000)
  9. Bordeaux (232,000)
  10. Lille (236,700)
  11. Rennes (228,000)
  12. Reims (197,000)
  13. Le Havre (186,000)
  14. Cergy-Pontoise (183,000)
  15. Saint-Étienne (176,000)

1. Paris (2.14 million)

The capital and largest of French cities, Paris is a global hub for art, fashion and history. It's long been considered the heart of French and Flemish culture, going back hundreds of years. Famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum and Notre-Dame Cathedral attract millions of visitors annually.

Known as the City of Light, Paris is also celebrated for its café culture and romantic ambiance for tourists and the general city population. The city features sprawling suburban apartments all along the outskirts, where an additional 8 million residents live, making the Paris region almost as big as NYC.

2. Marseille (795,000)

Located on the Mediterranean coast, Marseille is France's second-largest of urban areas and its oldest, with a history spanning over 2,600 years.

The vibrant Old Port, the stunning Basilica of Notre-Dame de la Garde and a thriving arts scene highlight its rich cultural heritage. Its diverse population adds to its dynamic character.

3. Lyon (472,000)

Lyon, known as the gastronomic capital of France, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a history dating back to Roman times. The city's Renaissance architecture, traboules (hidden passageways) and renowned culinary scene make it a cultural and culinary hotspot. It's also a hub for business, tourism and innovation.

4. Toulouse (433,000)

Nicknamed La Ville Rose (The Pink City) for its terracotta buildings, Toulouse is a charming city in southwestern France. Known for its aerospace industry, it's home to Airbus and the Cité de l'Espace. The city also boasts vibrant markets and a lively student population.

5. Nice (339,000)

Nestled along the French Riviera, Nice is a glamorous coastal city known for its sunny beaches, the Promenade des Anglais and stunning Mediterranean views. Its blend of Italian and French influences is evident in its architecture and cuisine. Nice's vibrant cultural scene includes museums dedicated to artists like Matisse and Chagall.

6. Nantes (277,000)

Located on the Loire River, Nantes is a city of innovation and history. Known as the birthplace of Jules Verne, it features attractions like the Machines of the Isle of Nantes and the Château des Ducs de Bretagne. Its vibrant arts and music scene contribute to its modern appeal.

7. Strasbourg (275,000)

Strasbourg, located on the border with Germany, is a unique blend of French and German cultures. Known for its stunning Gothic cathedral and picturesque canals in the Petite France district, the city is also the seat of several European institutions, including the European Parliament.

8. Montpellier (248,000)

A thriving university city in southern France, Montpellier is known for its youthful energy and Mediterranean lifestyle. The city's historic center, Place de la Comédie and modern architectural landmarks like Antigone make it a blend of old and new.

9. Bordeaux (232,000)

Famous for its world-class wines, Bordeaux is a historic city located on the Garonne River. Its 18th-century architecture, including the Place de la Bourse, earned it UNESCO World Heritage status. The city's thriving culinary scene and proximity to vineyards make it a must-visit destination.

10. Lille (236,700)

Located in northern France bordering Belgium, Lille is a vibrant city with a rich industrial history and a lively cultural scene. The city's Grand Place, the Palais des Beaux-Arts museum and its Flemish-inspired architecture highlight its unique character. Its bustling markets and festivals draw visitors year-round.

11. Rennes (228,000)

As the capital of Brittany, Rennes is known for its medieval streets, historic half-timbered houses and vibrant student population. The city hosts numerous cultural festivals and boasts a thriving music and arts scene. Its proximity to the Breton coast adds to its charm.

12. Reims (197,000)

Reims, located in the Champagne region, is renowned for its stunning Gothic cathedral, where French kings were crowned. The city is also a gateway to the region's famous champagne houses, offering tours and tastings. Its rich history and sparkling wine industry make it a unique destination.

13. Le Havre (186,000)

Located on the Normandy coast, Le Havre is a bustling port city and a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its modernist post-war architecture designed by Auguste Perret.

The city is known for its contemporary art museum, MuMa and its scenic waterfront, including the popular Les Jardins Suspendus. Its maritime heritage and vibrant cultural scene make it a unique destination in northern France.

14. Cergy-Pontoise (183,000)

A planned city in the Île-de-France region, Cergy-Pontoise is known for its modern architecture and urban design, including the striking Axe Majeur, a monumental sculpture park.

Situated along the Oise River, it offers picturesque green spaces like the Ponds of Cergy-Neuville, ideal for outdoor activities. Its dynamic community hosts cultural events and festivals, blending urban energy with natural charm.

15. Saint-Étienne (176,000)

Saint-Étienne is known for its industrial heritage and as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Design. The city's design-focused museums and festivals highlight its innovative spirit and economy. Its green spaces and proximity to the Pilat Regional Natural Park make it an attractive urban center.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Interesting

There have been many capital cities in France throughout its turbulent history, although Paris has held the title multiple times. During World War II, the French resistance government had to relocate its operations to the Congo and then Algeria in order to circumvent German rule.

