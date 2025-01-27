15 Largest Cities in France, Ranked by Population

" " Paris, France. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Renowned for its rich history, art and cuisine, this iconic country is home to some of the most beautiful and culturally significant cities and towns in the world. Each of the largest cities in France showcases a unique blend of heritage, modernity and vibrant local traditions. From bustling metropolises to charming coastal hubs, these communities reflect the diverse character of the nation.

The French government divides its provinces into what are known as "urban units" to record official population, similar to what we may call a metropolitan area in the United States. However, since the most recent census information is from 2020, we've ranked the 15 largest French cities based on more recent data from World Population Review.