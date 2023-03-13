From Human Skulls to Handguns, the Paris Lost and Found Has Seen It All

"The main mission of the lost property service is to collect forgotten or lost effects ... identify the owners and keep them until they are handed over to them," according to the prefecture. "In the best case, an object found may be at the home of its legitimate owner the day after its arrival at the bureau."

The office's employees spend a great deal of time and effort reuniting people and their things. Items with a return address — like wallets containing IDs and driver's licenses — are easy enough to mail out. Other lost items are reclaimed by owners who come looking, speak to someone at a window, fill out a slip describing the thing they've lost and pay 11 euro in "custody fees."

"I have a success story," says Shaughnessy-Larsson. "A couple lost their camera while on vacation." The couple reached out to her and asked that she take a trip to the Bureau of Found Objects on their behalf. "With the description, I eventually found their camera at the lost and found office."

Prosthetic legs await their owners at the lost property office on the rue des Morillons in Paris, France in March, 1968. Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Sometimes, if an item's been turned in by an individual, no one has come looking for it, and the office has been unable to find its original owner, the classic principle of "finders keepers" applies.

"The unclaimed object can be made available to the person who found it (the inventor) under certain conditions," says the prefecture. "There is an exception to this principle: Objects containing personal data cannot be returned to inventors. In particular, computers, tablets and smartphones fall into this category of objects."

Unclaimed items that might contain sensitive data are eventually destroyed. Other things, after a certain period of time, "are handed over for sale for the benefit of the State," according to the prefecture. Auctions are held for items like "latest-generation jewelry, computer, telephony and photographic equipment and any other valuables."