Germany's capital is the country's largest city by a large margin.

Germany, a country with a rich history, cutting-edge innovation and vibrant culture, is home to some of Europe's most dynamic cities. Each of the largest cities in Germany reflects the nation's blend of historical significance, modern development and regional uniqueness.

From the bustling streets of Berlin to the picturesque charm of Munich, Germany's urban centers showcase its diversity and global influence.