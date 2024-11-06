Most Racist Countries in the World: A Global Look at Inequality

The following ranking is based on U.S. News & World Report analyses in collaboration with WPP's BAV brand analytics tool and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Nearly 17,000 global participants were surveyed on 73 attributes across 89 countries, with racial equity as a key focus within the social purpose sub-ranking.

These countries were ranked on racial equity based on associations made by respondents who agreed that diversity strengthens a country, highlighting nations with lower perceived racial inclusivity.

1. Iran

Iran ranks as the worst country for racial equity due to widespread discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities, including the Baluchi, Kurdish and Ahwazi Arab communities.

Despite constitutional promises of equal rights, minority groups face significant barriers in accessing quality education, employment and political representation, according to Amnesty International and the U.S. State Department.

Reports highlight that minorities in Iran are disproportionately subjected to severe penalties, including the death penalty, for offenses linked to activism and dissent. Kurdish-language media faces restrictions, and Kurdish activists often face criminal prosecution, underscoring systemic inequities entrenched in Iranian governance.

Additionally, discriminatory laws and societal biases create challenges in daily life, affecting everything from access to healthcare to freedom of expression, reflecting deep-seated inequalities within the nation.

2. Belarus

Belarus faces widespread criticism for pervasive discrimination against ethnic minorities, including Romani, Polish and Lithuanian communities, with both governmental and societal practices contributing to racial inequity.

Although Belarusian law technically prohibits discrimination on national grounds, these protections are inconsistently enforced, and application is often arbitrary.

According to a 2023 U.S. State Department report, the Roma community is particularly vulnerable, facing frequent harassment, arbitrary detentions, forced fingerprinting and mistreatment from law enforcement.

Despite legislative claims to protect minority rights, Belarus lacks targeted legal safeguards against ethnic violence and discrimination, leaving minority populations exposed to systemic injustice. This weak enforcement structure perpetuates inequality, especially when combined with widespread biases in housing, employment and education that restrict opportunities for minority groups.

3. Bahrain

Bahrain faces significant criticism for systemic discrimination, particularly against its Shia Muslim majority. Reports from Human Rights Watch highlight targeted harassment of Shia clerics and activists, many of whom face prosecution for advocating human rights.

Additionally, a 2023 U.S. State Department report notes that Bahrain lacks specific legal protections for racial and ethnic minorities, leaving these groups vulnerable to violence and discrimination. Shia Muslims face disproportionate restrictions in accessing employment, political representation and public services, contributing to deep-seated marginalization within Bahrain.

Despite its moderate overall ranking (No. 69) on the 2023 Best Countries in the World list from U.S. News, Bahrain's failure to implement inclusive protections underscores persistent racial and religious inequities.

4. Myanmar

Myanmar ranks No. 4 among the worst countries for racial equity, with ethnic minorities, such as the Rohingya Muslims, facing extreme discrimination and exclusion.

According to a 2022 report by the U.S. Institute of Peace, these communities experience severe social marginalization and economic hardship, worsened by barriers to citizenship that limit access to public services like healthcare and education.

Following the 2021 military coup, violence against Muslims and other minorities intensified, including attacks like home burnings and civilian killings.

In 2023, the U.S. State Department reported that the Rohingya still face relentless discrimination based on ethnicity and religion, making them vulnerable to abuse, displacement and systemic exclusion.

5. South Korea

Despite South Korea's high global ranking at No. 18 in overall performance (aka the Best Countries list), the country faces serious challenges in racial equity, ranking No. 5 among nations with the worst racial equality records.

According to a 2023 U.S. State Department report, immigrants and minority groups frequently encounter systemic barriers, such as limited childcare support and restrictive work permits that prevent long-term residency, reinforcing inequality.

Religious discrimination further aggravates social divides, particularly targeting the Muslim community. Anti-mosque protests in Daegu saw disturbing incidents of protesters displaying pig heads and hosting barbecues near a proposed mosque site, underscoring the tensions minorities face in seeking acceptance and equal treatment.

While South Korea has made strides in areas like technology and economy, the persistence of these racial and religious biases indicates that substantial work remains in fostering a more inclusive society that recognizes and supports diversity.

6. El Salvador

El Salvador continues to grapple with racial equity issues, as weak enforcement of protections leaves Afro-descendent and Indigenous groups vulnerable to discrimination and exclusion. These communities face barriers in accessing resources, economic opportunities and representation, underscoring the need for stronger institutional commitment to achieving racial equity.

A 2023 Amnesty International report criticizes El Salvador's government for severe human rights violations, including mass detentions, torture and restrictions on civic freedoms under an ongoing state of emergency.

Vulnerable communities, human rights defenders and independent media face increasing state-led harassment, with weakened judicial oversight exacerbating the crisis.

According to a 2023 U.S. State Department report, the country has laws aimed at preventing racial violence and supporting ethnic inclusion, but they often remain unenforced. This lack of follow-through has resulted in a persistent gap between policy and practice, with few tangible improvements in the lives of marginalized communities.

7. Cambodia

Cambodia's racial equity issues are deeply rooted in its history and continue to impact minority groups today. The legacy of the Khmer Rouge genocide in the 1970s — which led to the deaths of millions of Cham Muslims — set a foundation for ongoing discrimination.

Today, ethnic minorities — especially Vietnamese and Chinese communities — experience social and economic exclusion, with the U.S. State Department noting frequent negative attitudes and employment discrimination.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Human Rights Watch criticized Cambodia's treatment of Muslim pilgrims, which reportedly fueled bias and heightened societal prejudice against Muslim communities.

These patterns illustrate a persistent struggle for racial inclusivity, with minorities facing barriers to equal opportunities and acceptance within Cambodian society.

8. Romania

Romania faces substantial challenges in achieving racial equity, with systemic issues particularly impacting the Roma community, an Indo-Aryan ethnic group. According to a 2022 European Commission report, while Romania has made some progress in tracking hate crimes and speech, further action is urgently needed.

A 2023 U.S. State Department analysis highlights allegations of police harassment and brutality toward Roma individuals, as well as the persistent segregation of Roma in education and housing.

Inadequate access to essential services, including healthcare, clean water and sanitation, remains a barrier for minority communities, highlighting deeply rooted inequities in Romania's social structure.

9. Azerbaijan

Tensions between Azerbaijanis and Armenians have remained high for decades, with the Nagorno-Karabakh region at the heart of the conflict. This contested enclave within Azerbaijan's borders has historically been home to thousands of Armenians, many of whom were forcibly displaced in the renewed 2023 clashes.

A June 2023 European Commission report highlights how a "persistent adversarial narrative" and inflammatory rhetoric—propagated by politicians and influential public figures—has fueled division and hostility.

Hate speech and negative portrayals of Armenians proliferate in both traditional and social media, reinforcing biases and complicating any efforts toward peace.

10. Israel

Israel faces significant challenges with racial equity, marked by ongoing discrimination and human rights issues concerning Palestinian and other minority communities.

Human rights organizations consistently criticize the impact of Israel's occupation in the West Bank and Gaza, citing nationalistic hate crimes and discrimination against Arab/Palestinian Muslims, Arab/Palestinian Christians, Druze and Ethiopian Israelis.

Reports, including from the U.S. State Department, emphasize institutional biases and a weakening of minority protections, particularly amid recent regional conflicts.

Palestinian citizens of Israel and those in occupied territories experience restricted civil rights, limited access to resources, and barriers to movement and economic opportunity.

African asylum seekers and other minorities also face exclusion, with structural inequalities embedded in Israel's legal and social systems, impacting social integration and stability.