Do Campaign TV Ads Really Change Voters' Minds?

The 2016 presidential election was decided by razor-thin margins of victory for Republican candidate Donald Trump in battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In 2020, Joe Biden and the Democrats spent heavily on political TV ads in those same battleground markets.

As Election Day 2020 approached, pro-Biden TV ads outnumbered pro-Trump ads by 5,301 in key markets like Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and by 4,291 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Sept. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.

In their research, Warshaw and his colleagues estimated that for every additional 1,000 TV ads a campaign runs compared to its opponent, it can capture 0.2 percentage points more of the vote. And the results of the 2020 presidential seemed to bear this out.

In 2016, Trump won Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes by about 0.7 percent, but in 2020, Biden won Wisconsin by 0.7 percent. The same swing happened in Pennsylvania. In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes by 0.7 percent, but in 2020, Biden won the state by 1.2 percent.

For their study on the effectiveness of political TV ads, Warshaw and his co-authors — John Sides at Vanderbilt University and Lynn Vavreck at UCLA — analyzed data from more than 2,250 US elections from 2000 through 2016, not just presidential races.

What they found was that TV ads had a much greater effect on "down ballot" races compared to presidential contests: three times greater for Senate races; four times greater for gubernatorial races; and 12 times greater for the really obscure races like state treasurer.

The reason, says Warshaw, is that the whole function of political TV ads is to convey some sort of new information to the voter.

"At the presidential level, ads don't give you much new information that you didn't already have," says Warshaw. "We already knew so much about Donald Trump and Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Whereas the races for the House, or governor or Senate, people are following those a lot less closely. Voters might not know anything about those candidates beyond their party affiliation."

For that target demographic of undecided "swing" voters, any new information provided by a TV ad about a state or local race could swing them in the campaign's desired direction.