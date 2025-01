Detroit, the largest city in Michigan, is famously known as the Motor City for its pivotal role in the auto industry. While it fell on hard times during the de-industrialization of the Midwest, leading to a population exodus, it still tops the list of Michigan's most populous cities and boasts several cultural attractions.

The city is home to a vibrant arts and music scene, with iconic landmarks like the Detroit Institute of Arts, Motown Museum and the revitalized Detroit Riverwalk. Its rich history as both a manufacturing hub and an important cultural epicenter is well-known far and wide.