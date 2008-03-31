Individual Privacy
The Privacy Channel features information concerning the intrusion into private lives and society. Learn more about wiretapping, social security or the Patriot Act.
The FBI's seizure of top secret files from Donald Trump's Florida home shined a spotlight on the declassification system. How does the process work and who decides when something is no longer top secret?
There are three levels of security classification for U.S. documents related to national security. What are they and who decides how they're protected against unauthorized disclosure?
Encryption grants your data privacy, while locking out others, including law enforcement. Could encryption ever stay strong and grant law enforcement access?
By Greg Fish
Some say that publishing someone's personal information online for the purpose of harassment is bad, even if that person spouts hate speech. Do you agree?
By Dave Roos
The world's largest social media playground is looking to make private conversations a little more secure.
By Chris Opfer
It's a bold move: limiting or shutting off Internet access for an entire country. But it's happened twice recently, and it's bound to happen again.
How do we monitor and investigate terrorist communications without sacrificing the public's privacy and freedom? That's a million-dollar question.
By Dave Roos
This week the U.S. Senate passed the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act. If you have an Internet connection and U.S. citizenship, you should know what it's about.
Before humanity got a handle on the idea of potentially being recorded at any moment, some public figures learned that lesson the hard way. Here are 10 recordings that were damning to the parties involved.
Shrouded in mystery. Exposed by a fresh-faced cubicle dweller. An introduction to the National Security Agency, its mission and activities, and the domestic spying programs uncovered in the Edward Snowden leak.
By Chris Opfer
Did you really think NSA stood for No Snooping Allowed? Of course not. But there's at least one more source of data for them to collect that you may not have considered -- and it's in your car.
Do we have a right to privacy? It isn't specifically laid out in the Constitution, but we do have the right to protect our private information. But what happens to that privacy once you die?
If you get tagged for extra security screening each time you take a flight, you may be on a government watch list. Find out how you -- innocent you -- made the list.
Can you kiss your old life goodbye and start anew? In the movies, people do it all the time, but a real-life clean slate is a little more complicated.
Supporters claim it's been instrumental for security investigations and terrorist arrests, while critics counter that it gives the government too much power and undermines democracy. Let's take a look at what the Patriot Act is, what people say about it, and whether it's really working.
E-mail is now protected from secret government searches thanks to a recent U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling. Read about this landmark e-mail privacy ruling.
The United States is involved in a massive expansion in the DNA-collecting capabilities of the federal government. Find out who this law affects and about the controversy surrounding DNA databases.
By Julia Layton
It's easy to tap a phone. Keeping a wiretap secret, now that's the tricky part. That’s where the recording equipment and surveillance teams come in. Learn how government spies and other pros go about listening in.
By Tom Harris
What do the numbers on a Social Security card mean? Are they random? And how easy is it for someone to steal your identity using your Social Security number?