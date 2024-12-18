The Most Racist States in the U.S. Aren't Where You'd Expect

By: HowStuffWorks.com Contributors  |  Dec 18, 2024
Examining the most racist places in the country is complex and uncomfortable but necessary work. urbazon / Getty Images

Identifying the most racist states in the U.S. is a contentious topic, reflecting the complex interplay of historical legacies, the enduring impact of landmark legislation like the Civil Rights Act, and current systemic inequalities.

While racism exists across the country, some states are frequently associated with higher levels of racial bias due to factors like hate crime rates, restrictive voting laws and income disparities. Despite the Civil Rights Act's progress in outlawing segregation and discrimination, many regions still struggle with structural inequalities that perpetuate racial injustice.

Understanding the root causes and consequences of these disparities is essential for addressing prejudice and fostering greater equity across different regions of the United States. Here, we look at the metrics and data, including hate crime rates, the prevalence of hate groups and racially charged online activity, to explore how racism manifests across different regions.

Contents
  1. 5 States With High Hate Crime Incidents (2023-2024)
  2. 3 States With High Concentrations of Hate Groups (2023-2024)
  3. Defining Racism in America
  4. Risk in Oversimplifying the 'Most Racist States'
  5. Hate Crimes: A Metric for Racism
  6. Racist Online Activity Data
  7. Combating Racism in the U.S.

5 States With High Hate Crime Incidents (2023-2024)

Hate crimes are a metric for measuring racism, offering insight into the prevalence of prejudice and its most extreme manifestations within communities.

It's also worth noting population density when looking at this information; we've listed these states by sheer number of incidents, not by the ratio of incidents to population.

1. California

California reported 1,970 hate crime events in 2023, the highest in the nation, despite a 7.1 percent decrease from the previous year. This reflects not only the state's large and diverse population but also ongoing racial and cultural tensions in certain areas.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes saw a sharp increase, rising by 56 percent from 190 incidents in 2022 to 297 in 2023, while anti-Muslim hate crimes grew from 25 to 40 reported incidents. Anti-Black and anti-Asian hate crimes also remained significant, highlighting persistent vulnerabilities for these communities.

2. New York

New York has experienced a significant surge in reported hate crimes over the past five years, reaching 1,089 incidents in 2023 — a 69 percent increase since 2019. This rise is particularly evident in urban centers like New York City, which accounted for 61.4 percent of the state's hate crime incidents in 2023.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes have also escalated, with a 214 percent increase in October 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

3. Texas

Texas has experienced a significant increase in reported hate crimes, with incidents rising by 120 percent in 2018 and continuing to climb, reaching 587 reported cases in 2022.

This upward trend is particularly concerning for Black and LGBTQ+ communities, who together accounted for over 56 percent of hate crime victims in 2022.

Despite the state's growing and diversifying population, underreporting remains a significant issue, as approximately 82 percent of Texas law enforcement agencies reported zero hate crimes in 2022, suggesting inconsistencies in data collection and reporting practices.

This underreporting hampers the state's ability to fully understand and address the scope of hate crimes, leaving affected communities without adequate support and resources.

4. Washington

Washington reported 576 hate crimes in 2023 — a noticeable increase from 544 in 2022 — highlighting a troubling trend despite the state's progressive reputation.

This increase in hate crimes contrasts with a 5.5 percent decrease in violent crimes overall, which totaled 31,050 offenses in 2023, down from 32,853 in 2022.

While violent crime appears to be declining, anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-Black hate incidents remain significant, particularly in less urbanized areas where systemic bias persists

5. Massachusetts

Massachusetts, despite its relatively small size, consistently ranks among the top states for hate crimes.

In 2022, a total of 440 hate crime reports were filed, encompassing 458 separate offenses and 483 reported biases. Boston reported 159 hate crimes, a sharp increase from 113 in 2021, underscoring growing concerns in the state's largest urban center.

Anti-Semitic acts remain particularly prevalent, with Massachusetts recording the highest number of white supremacist propaganda incidents nationwide in 2022. Anti-Black and anti-immigrant offenses also persist as significant issues across the state.

3 States With High Concentrations of Hate Groups (2023-2024)

1. Tennessee

Tennessee had 37 active hate and antigovernment groups in 2023, equating to approximately 5.2 such groups per million residents.

These organizations, including prominent white nationalist and neo-Confederate groups, exploit the state's historical ties to the Confederacy to advance their narratives.

Persistent racial disparities in education and economic opportunities further contribute to an environment where these ideologies can take root at both a subconscious level and a deliberate one.

2. Idaho

As of 2023, Idaho was home to 25 active hate and antigovernment groups, equating to approximately 12.9 such groups per million residents. These organizations, often associated with white supremacist ideologies, exploit the state’s relatively isolated geography to establish strongholds.

Rhetoric targeting refugees and immigrants remains a significant issue, further contributing to the state's challenges.

3. Montana

In 2023, Montana was home to 17 active hate and anti-government groups, equating to approximately 15.7 such groups per million residents — the highest concentration in the nation.

These organizations exploit the state's rural nature and historical ties to extremist ideologies to establish and maintain their presence.

Defining Racism in America

Racism in America refers to the belief in and perpetuation of the idea that one race is inherently superior to another, often resulting in discrimination, prejudice, and systemic inequities.

This concept manifests both on an individual level — through biased attitudes and actions — and on an institutional level, where policies and practices disproportionately disadvantage certain racial groups while privileging others.

A Dark Precedent in U.S. History

At its core, racism in America is deeply intertwined with the country's history. From the enslavement of African people as part of the transatlantic slave trade to the forced displacement and genocide of Indigenous populations, racial hierarchies are embedded in the foundation of the United States.

These historical injustices established patterns of inequality that persist through systemic racism, which is upheld by institutions in education, housing, healthcare, the criminal justice system and employment.

Systemic Racism

Systemic racism, or structural racism, is often less visible but far more pervasive than individual prejudice. For instance, redlining — a discriminatory housing policy from the 20th century — continues to affect wealth accumulation and access to resources for communities of color today.

Similarly, racial disparities in policing and sentencing highlight the ongoing inequities in the justice system.

Cultural Stereotypes

Racism also operates on a cultural level, where stereotypes and biased narratives reinforce the marginalization of certain groups. These societal norms can perpetuate cycles of discrimination, making it more challenging to dismantle the structures that uphold inequality.

To gauge the extent and persistence of racism in America, examining hate crimes and other measurable metrics provides a crucial starting point.

Risk in Oversimplifying the 'Most Racist States'

Determining the "most racist" places in the U.S. is complex and depends on various metrics, including hate crime rates, the prevalence of hate groups and racially charged online activity.

For example, data scientist Seth Stephens-Davidowitz's analysis of Google search data indicates that the rural Northeast and South, particularly the Appalachian region from Georgia to New York and Vermont, exhibit the highest frequencies of searches containing racial slurs.

These findings suggest that states like Montana, Georgia and parts of the rural Northeast may have higher manifestations of racist attitudes and behaviors.

However, it's important to note that these metrics have limitations; variations in reporting practices, law enforcement resources and community relations can affect the accuracy of hate crime data.

Therefore, while certain states may exhibit higher indicators of racism based on available data, labeling any single state as the "most racist" oversimplifies a multifaceted issue.

Hate Crimes: A Metric for Racism

According to the FBI, hate crimes are criminal acts motivated by bias against race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity. These crimes reflect deeply entrenched prejudices within communities and provide valuable data for understanding the prevalence of racism in specific regions.

Hate crimes can measure racist attitudes and behaviors in a given area by quantifying incidents of bias-motivated violence and harassment. States with higher numbers of reported hate crimes often have deeper societal divides, reflecting systemic issues or heightened racial tension.

For example, Black Americans remain the most frequently targeted group in racially motivated hate crimes, with anti-Black incidents accounting for a little over half of all such crimes in recent years.

Increases in anti-Asian hate crimes, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, have also highlighted how specific events and societal narratives can exacerbate racial hostility.

The number of hate crimes reported in a state can be used to as one way to identify the most racist state in America.

However, underreporting is a significant challenge, as many victims do not report hate crimes due to distrust in law enforcement or fear of retaliation. This means official numbers may underestimate the true prevalence of bias-motivated violence.

Racist Online Activity Data

Seth Stephens-Davidowitz’s groundbreaking research study analyzing Google search data offered a unique lens into the geographic prevalence of racial bias in the United States.

By examining search terms containing racial slurs and related language, the study revealed that the rural Northeast and South, particularly the Appalachian region stretching from Georgia to Vermont, exhibited some of the highest frequencies of these searches.

This digital footprint provided a stark reminder of how deeply entrenched prejudices remain in certain regions, often aligning with historical patterns of systemic racism.

Post-election Attacks

In 2024, these underlying biases took on a more alarming and targeted form in the aftermath of the presidential election.

  • Black Americans across multiple states reported receiving anonymous racist text messages containing offensive content referencing slavery and cotton picking. Some messages instructed recipients to "report to a plantation" at specified times, directly evoking painful imagery tied to America's history of enslavement.
  • Simultaneously, other texts targeted LGBTQ+ individuals with messages containing slurs and threats, adding another layer of harassment during an already polarized period.
  • Latinx communities also faced a surge of texts falsely warning of deportation sweeps and threatening rhetoric, exploiting fear and misinformation to intimidate vulnerable groups.

These incidents underscore how deeply ingrained biases manifest in both subtle and overt ways, particularly during politically charged periods.

Combating Racism in the U.S.

Efforts to combat racism in the United States require addressing both individual prejudices and the systemic structures that perpetuate inequality.

Systemic racism — embedded in institutions like education, healthcare, housing and the justice system— demands comprehensive reform to dismantle discriminatory practices and policies. Addressing these inequities involves recognizing how historical injustices have shaped present-day disparities.

Education

Education is a key tool in combating racism. Teaching accurate and inclusive history, fostering critical conversations about race, and promoting cultural awareness can help dismantle stereotypes and challenge biases.

Similarly, community-led initiatives, such as diversity training programs and grassroots advocacy, empower individuals and organizations to take actionable steps toward inclusion and equity.

Policy Reform

Policy reform is equally crucial. Strengthening hate crime laws, addressing racial disparities in policing and sentencing and ensuring equal access to resources like quality education and affordable housing are critical measures.

Federal, state and local governments must prioritize equity-focused policies to create opportunities for historically marginalized communities.

Sustained Effort

Finally, combating racism requires sustained societal effort. It involves individuals actively challenging prejudice, amplifying marginalized voices and supporting initiatives that promote racial justice.

Through a collective commitment to understanding and addressing racism, the United States can move toward a more inclusive and equitable future.

