The Most Racist States in the U.S. Aren't Where You'd Expect

Hate crimes are a metric for measuring racism, offering insight into the prevalence of prejudice and its most extreme manifestations within communities.

It's also worth noting population density when looking at this information; we've listed these states by sheer number of incidents, not by the ratio of incidents to population.

1. California

California reported 1,970 hate crime events in 2023, the highest in the nation, despite a 7.1 percent decrease from the previous year. This reflects not only the state's large and diverse population but also ongoing racial and cultural tensions in certain areas.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes saw a sharp increase, rising by 56 percent from 190 incidents in 2022 to 297 in 2023, while anti-Muslim hate crimes grew from 25 to 40 reported incidents. Anti-Black and anti-Asian hate crimes also remained significant, highlighting persistent vulnerabilities for these communities.

2. New York

New York has experienced a significant surge in reported hate crimes over the past five years, reaching 1,089 incidents in 2023 — a 69 percent increase since 2019. This rise is particularly evident in urban centers like New York City, which accounted for 61.4 percent of the state's hate crime incidents in 2023.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes have also escalated, with a 214 percent increase in October 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

3. Texas

Texas has experienced a significant increase in reported hate crimes, with incidents rising by 120 percent in 2018 and continuing to climb, reaching 587 reported cases in 2022.

This upward trend is particularly concerning for Black and LGBTQ+ communities, who together accounted for over 56 percent of hate crime victims in 2022.

Despite the state's growing and diversifying population, underreporting remains a significant issue, as approximately 82 percent of Texas law enforcement agencies reported zero hate crimes in 2022, suggesting inconsistencies in data collection and reporting practices.

This underreporting hampers the state's ability to fully understand and address the scope of hate crimes, leaving affected communities without adequate support and resources.

4. Washington

Washington reported 576 hate crimes in 2023 — a noticeable increase from 544 in 2022 — highlighting a troubling trend despite the state's progressive reputation.

This increase in hate crimes contrasts with a 5.5 percent decrease in violent crimes overall, which totaled 31,050 offenses in 2023, down from 32,853 in 2022.

While violent crime appears to be declining, anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-Black hate incidents remain significant, particularly in less urbanized areas where systemic bias persists

5. Massachusetts

Massachusetts, despite its relatively small size, consistently ranks among the top states for hate crimes.

In 2022, a total of 440 hate crime reports were filed, encompassing 458 separate offenses and 483 reported biases. Boston reported 159 hate crimes, a sharp increase from 113 in 2021, underscoring growing concerns in the state's largest urban center.

Anti-Semitic acts remain particularly prevalent, with Massachusetts recording the highest number of white supremacist propaganda incidents nationwide in 2022. Anti-Black and anti-immigrant offenses also persist as significant issues across the state.