15 Largest Cities in China, Ranked by Population

By: Ada Tseng  |  Jan 21, 2025
Located on mainland China, Shanghai is a global hub for shopping, dining and finance. Atlantide Phototravel / Getty Images

China is one of the most populous countries in the world, surpassed only by India. By the end of 2023, China boasted a population of about 1.4 billion people. Although this marked the country's second year of population decline, the largest cities in China are still some of the biggest cities in the world.

With a history spanning thousands of years, China is one of the world's oldest continuing civilizations. China's major cities, which are known unique mixes of ancient traditions and cutting-edge technology, are vibrant hubs of culture, commerce and innovation.

Contents
  1. Shanghai (24.9 million)
  2. Beijing (21.5 million)
  3. Chongqing (16.9 million)
  4. Tianjin (13.9 million)
  5. Guangzhou (13.5 million)
  6. Shenzhen (12.6 million)
  7. Chengdu (11.5 million)
  8. Nanjing (9.3 million)
  9. Wuhan (8.6 million)
  10. Xi'an (8.5 million)
  11. Hangzhou (7.6 million)
  12. Harbin (5.5 million)
  13. Suzhou (5.2 million)
  14. Zhengzhou (5 million)
  15. Changsha (4.9 million)

1. Shanghai (24.9 million)

Shanghai is China's most populous city, situated on the East China Sea at the mouth of the Yangtze River. Its urban population powers the city, which has become a global financial hub with world-class shopping, dining and art scenes. Shanghai is also known for its iconic skyline, which includes The Bund and the futuristic buildings of Lujiazui.

2. Beijing (21.5 million)

The capital city, Beijing, is in northern China — more specifically, the northern part of the country's Eastern coast. Considered by many to be the heart of Chinese politics, culture and history, Beijing is home to landmarks like the Forbidden City and the Great Wall. Beijing was also the host of the 2008 Summer Olympics.

3. Chongqing (16.9 million)

Another one of China's most populated cities is Chongqing, situated in southwest China. Chongqing is known for its mountainous terrain and spicy hot pot cuisine. As a key manufacturing and transportation hub, it plays a vital role in China's economy.

4. Tianjin (13.9 million)

Tianjin, located near Beijing, is a major port city and key commercial center with a blend of colonial and modern architecture. Its historic concession areas and the Tianjin Eye ferris wheel attract millions of tourists annually.

5. Guangzhou (13.5 million)

As a cornerstone of the Pearl River Delta, Guangzhou is a thriving trade and business center. The city is a foodie destination, known for its Cantonese cuisine and the Canton Fair. Visitors can also enjoy its ancient temples and futuristic architecture.

6. Shenzhen (12.6 million)

Once a small fishing village, Shenzhen has transformed into a global tech capital. Known as China's Silicon Valley, it's home to companies like Huawei and Tencent. The city also boasts vibrant nightlife and contemporary art scenes. It's situated across the border from Hong Kong island.

7. Chengdu (11.5 million)

Chengdu is famous for being the birthplace of spicy Sichuan cuisine. Visitors also gravitate toward its giant pandas, ancient temples and laid-back lifestyle.

8. Nanjing (9.3 million)

One of China's historic capitals, Nanjing is rich in cultural and historical landmarks, including the Ming Tombs and Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum. Its thriving economy and vibrant arts scene make it a key urban center in eastern China.

9. Wuhan (8.6 million)

Located along the Yangtze River, Wuhan is a major transportation and education hub. More recently, it's become infamous for being the place where COVID-19 was first discovered. But Wuhan has longer been known for its cherry blossoms and bustling street food.

10. Xi'an (8.5 million)

Xi'an, the starting point of the Silk Road, is best known for its Terracotta Army. This ancient city also boasts a growing tech sector, preserved city walls and cultural festivals.

11. Hangzhou (7.6 million)

Hangzhou, with its picturesque West Lake, is known for its serene landscapes. As the headquarters of Alibaba, it's also a major tech hub.

12. Harbin (5.5 million)

Located in northeastern China, Harbin is famous for its Russian-influenced architecture and its annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, the largest festival of its kind in the world.

13. Suzhou (5.2 million)

Known for its classical gardens and canals, Suzhou is often called the "Venice of the East." The city is also a hub for silk production and high-tech industries.

14. Zhengzhou (5 million)

Zhengzhou, in central China, is a major transportation hub. It's also an important city in China's ancient history, because it was the capital of the Shang Dynasty, one of China's earliest recorded dynasties that existed from approximately 1600 to 1046 B.C.E. The nearby Shaolin Temple and Yellow River scenic areas attract countless visitors.

15. Changsha (4.9 million)

The capital of Hunan Province, Changsha is known for its vibrant nightlife and spicy cuisine. It's also known for its unique locations, including Yuelu Academy and Orange Isle.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

