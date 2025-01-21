15 Largest Cities in China, Ranked by Population

" " Located on mainland China, Shanghai is a global hub for shopping, dining and finance. Atlantide Phototravel / Getty Images

China is one of the most populous countries in the world, surpassed only by India. By the end of 2023, China boasted a population of about 1.4 billion people. Although this marked the country's second year of population decline, the largest cities in China are still some of the biggest cities in the world.

With a history spanning thousands of years, China is one of the world's oldest continuing civilizations. China's major cities, which are known unique mixes of ancient traditions and cutting-edge technology, are vibrant hubs of culture, commerce and innovation.